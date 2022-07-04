Renault plotting Volkswagen Taigo rival for 2023

Charl Bosch

An investment of R $2-billion (R6.1-billion) into its operations in Brazil will result in Renault introducing a new crossover/SUV in 2023 aimed at the Volkswagen Nivus, the South American sibling of the Tiago.

Part of the French automaker’s Renaulution restructuring plan announced last year, the investment will focus heavily on the São José dos Pinhais plant that manufactures the Sandero, Logan, Captur, Duster, Oroch, Kwid and Master van for the domestic and export markets.

In part, the factory will be revised to produce not only a new 1.0-litre turbocharged engine, allegedly the same unit used in the Triber, Kiger, Clio and Captur, but also the latter pair’s CMF-B platform that will underpin the still largely unknown SUV.

According to motor1.com Brazil, the newcomer will sit between the Kwid and Duster, and take aim at not only the Taigo/Nivus, but also the Fiat Pulse introduced in Latin America last year.

Said to feature unique styling, it remains a mystery as to how the addition would stack-up against the Kiger, which currently fills the mentioned gap in Renault’s SUV/crossover portfolio that also includes the Captur and to some extent, the coupe-styled Arkana.

The arrival of the more modern platform, and as such the new offering, is meant to modernise the automaker’s offerings in Brazil, with a translated version of the press statement, published by motor1.com Brazil, reading, “the Renaulution plan foresees the change of the Renault Group’s strategy from volumes to value, which enters the renewal phase with the arrival of new products”.

At the same time, the publication reports that non-performing models will be discontinued, though it didn’t name any outright.

While nothing else is known currently, expect more details, and possibly even prototype sightings, to become more apparent leading up and into 2023.

