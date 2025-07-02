Renault Symbioz morphs into revived Mitsubishi Grandis

Dormant since 2011, the Grandis name returns on a five-seat SUV rather than a seven-seat MPV.

Although based on the Symbioz, the Grandis sports the same frontal design as the ASX, itself modelled on the Renault Captur. Image: Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi has revived one of its oldest dormant nameplates for its latest Renault-based model in the shape of the all-new Grandis.

Familiar name, different execution

Shelved since 2011, the nameplate returns no longer resplendent on an MPV, but rather as a rebadged version of the Renault Symbioz SUV that provides seating for five as opposed to the former’s seven.

Designed for Europe, and produced at Renault’s Valladolid plant in Spain, the Grandis rides on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance’s CMF-B platform that also underpins the Symbioz, with the same dimensions, but oddly, different boot rating of between 434-litres and 1 455-litres.

Compared to the Symbioz, the Grandis’ main differences amount solely to aesthetics in that it gets the same grille as the facelift ASX based on the Renault Captur, restyled LED headlights, the same bumper and LED fog lamps as the ASX and Mitsubishi specific alloy wheels up to 19-inches.

Bar the Mitsubishi diamond logo replacing the Renault rhombus on the bootlid, the Grandis’ other rear facia changes include restyled taillights and a rounded bootlid itself complete with the Grandis name badge sitting at its base on the left-hand side.

Subtler differences inside

Inside, the interior carries over virtually unchanged from the Symbioz, bar the Renault badge being replaced by the Mitsubishi logo on the steering wheel, plus a new toggle switch gear selector.

Along with the retention of the transparent panoramic glass roof that does without a roller blind, the Grandis also keeps the 10.4-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

Interior changes from the Symbioz include the toggle switch gear selector and the Mitsubishi badge in place of the Renault logo on the steering wheel. Image: Mitsubishi

Depending on the trim grade, notable other features include a wireless smartphone charger, a drive mode selector with four settings: Eco, Comfort, Sport and Perso, ambient lighting, and the following safety and driver assistance systems:

360-degree surround-view camera system;

front and rear parking sensors;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Auto High Beam Assist;

Safe Exit Assist;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Driver Attention Alert;

Forward Collision Mitigation;

Lane Keep Assist;

Park Assist;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Lane Departure Warning;

Reverse Automatic Braking;

Lane Centring Assist

Unique hybrid powertrains

Up front, and like the Symbioz, the Grandis only utilises hybrid powertrains, but with a choice of two different in capacity and outputs.

Opening the range, the familiar 1.3-litre turbo-petrol co-developed between Renault and Daimler has been paired to a 48-volt mild-hybrid system and produces 103kW/260Nm. Transmissions consist of a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch.

Small changes from the Symbioz have taken place at the rear. Image: Mitsubishi

Unique to the Grandis, the self-charging HEV matches a new normally aspirated 1.8-litre petrol with a pair of electric motors powered by a 1.4-kWh battery pack.

Combined with the intricate multi-mode transmission, the setup develops 115 kW with drive, as in the mild-hybrid, going to the front wheels only.

Not for us, but…

The third Mitsubishi-badged Renault model after the ASX and the Colt based on the Clio to be sold in Europe, the Grandis will go on-sale later this year, with pricing to be announced then.

At it stands, it is not expected to be offered in South Africa anytime soon, despite the Symbioz being under investigation for a 2026 market launch.

