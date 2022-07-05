Opel Zafira Life transforms into Vivaro van

Charl Bosch

Amidst a recent resurgence in the popularity of vans, Opel, after introducing the reimagined Zafira Life earlier this year, has divulged price and spec details of the panel van equivalent, the new Vivaro.

Hinted at three years ago, the senior sibling of the Combo Cargo forms part of a quartet of Stellantis EMP2 underpinned commercial models, namely the Citroën Dispatch/Jumpy, Fiat Scudo and Peugeot Expert, as well as the Toyota ProAce developed as part of a joint partnership.

Sold by Opel’s sister brand Vauxhall in the United Kingdom, where it currently reigns as the class best-seller in all-electric form, the South African-spec Vivaro measures 5 309 mm long with its wheelbase stretching 3 275 mm.

Barn-style opening rear doors compliment a single sliding side door. Note: European model pictured.

Providing seating for three, the Vivaro has a claimed height of 1 948 mm, width of 1 920 mm and according to Opel, a payload of between 1 000 kg and 1 400 kg.

ALSO READ: Opel Zafira Life a budget leisure van with a plan

As standard, a single sliding door is provided, together with barn-style opening rear doors. The maximum load volume is 6.6 m3 with the ability to accommodate cargo measuring up to four metres in length.

Despite its commercial focus, Opel has furnished the Vivaro with amongst others, a height adjustable driver’s seat and steering wheel, electric windows, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and EBA, air-conditioning, remote central locking, as well as:

Myriad of storage areas have been scattered around the interior. Note: European model pictured.

Electronic Stability Programme;

Hill Start Assist;

tow bar;

heated electric mirrors;

keyless entry;

16-inch steel wheels;

LCD infotainment system with Bluetooth and USB;

Also standard is a full-size steel spare wheel with rear parking sensors being optional.

Like the Zafira Life, the Vivaro is powered by the long-serving 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine that sends 110kW/370Nm to the front wheels, this time through an six-speed manual gearbox instead of the rotary dial eight-speed automatic.

Priced at R569 900, the Vivaro’s sticker includes a five-year/120 000 km warranty as well as a three-year/60 000 km service plan.