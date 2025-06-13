Wait over: Limited run Opel Corsa Irmscher officially priced

Irmscher name returns for the first time since 2004, but will be restricted to 40 units without any added power or torque.

Its most recent public appearance having been the Simola Hillclimb in April, Opel has finally divulged complete details of the limited edition Corsa Irmscher.

Extensively mentioned on the Blitz’s website since its surprise showing at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring last year, the Irmscher largely rates as an appearance package based on the flagship Corsa GS Line without any additional power or torque.

What is different?

Named after the tuning house long associated with the Rüsselsheim’s marque, the Irmscher comes as a first for the Corsa and for South Africa since the limited edition Astra Irmscher sold between 2003 and 2004.

The fourth Irmscher model to be marketed locally after the Astra and before that, the Rekord and Kadett, the model’s aesthetics extras over the GS Line consists of gloss black 18-inch alloy wheels, a front lip spoiler, Irmscher side sills, an imitation rear diffuser, bootlid spoiler and Irmscher badges.

Sitting 30 mm closer to the ground than the GS Line, the Irmscher does, however, loose the fluorescent yellow decals of the unit raced at Simola, though it does retain the gloss black lower air intake and standard LED headlights.

Subtle changes inside

Available in three colours, of which no details bar the contrasting of a black roof was revealed, the Irmscher’s interior additions are more minor by being inclusive of Jet Black cloth and imitation leather-trimmed seats and Irmscher branded floor mats.

Based on the GS Line means the Irmscher carries over the same specification items, namely 10-inch infotainment system and seven-inch digital instrument cluster, the six-speaker sound system, folding electric mirrors, LED headlights, automatic air-conditioning, leather-wrapped steering wheel, rain sense wipers and cruise control.

Taking care of safety is a 180-degree reverse camera, front and rear parking sensors, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation Braking, Hill Start Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Blind Spot Monitoring, Driver Attention Alert, Electronic Stability Control and six airbags.

Same engine

Underneath, and similar to its forebearers, the 1.2-litre PureTech turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine develops an unchanged 96kW/230Nm channelled to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic gearbox.

The claimed top speed is 208 km/h, with 0-100 km/h taking 8.7 seconds. Fuel consumption is rated at 6.3 L/100 km.

Price

Now available, but restricted to 40 units, the Corsa Irmscher’s price tag includes a five-year/100 000 km warranty plus a three-year/45 000 km service plan.

Corsa 1.2T Lite – R379 500

Corsa 1.2T Edition AT – R398 500

Corsa 1.2T GS Line AT – R469 500

Corsa Irmscher – R534 900

