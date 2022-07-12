WATCH: Get ready: Honda dropping new Civic Type R on 20 July

Charl Bosch

Honda will officially debunk rumours and speculative reports, some dating back to 2018, on 20 July when it reveals the eagerly awaited new Civic Type R.

Teased for the first time at the end of last year in prototype guise, the Type R will reportedly bring the curtain down on internal combustion power only as per Honda’s switch towards electrification after 2025.

As indicated by the images, and the 24 second teaser video of the newcomer being put through its paces around the Nürburgring Nordschleife and Suzuka racetracks, the Type R will again be based on the Civic Hatch and retain aesthetic trait from the outgoing FK8 such as the centrally mounted three exhaust outlets, sloping coupe-like roofline and black alloy wheels.

Front not as aggressive as that of the FK8, but expect the final details to possibly tell another story come 20 July.

Unlike the FK8 though, the newcomer, set to be called FL5, boasts a thinner but bigger rear wing, a smaller and flatter grille, new headlights, a new lower air intake with a honeycomb pattern and comparatively more conventional bumpers.

Sporting a rear facia design similar in look to that of the Kia Stinger, the Type R’s interior will be modelled on that of the Civic Sedan and Hatch, but with a number of adaptations relating to some of the switchgear, materials, colours, features and sportier seats.

Underneath, an extensively revised chassis is expected, along with improved brakes, sharper steering and recalibrated driving modes.

Rear design has a similar look to that of the Kia Stinger.

Long rumoured to feature not only four-wheel-drive but also electrification that would have resulted in a rumoured output of 294 kW, the Civic Type R will keep its front-wheel-drive configuration and derive motivation solely from a reported upgraded version of the 2.0-litre turbocharged engine poised to deliver more than the current 228kW/400Nm.

At the same time, Honda will keep the six-speed manual as the sole transmission option with an automatic not expected.

With Honda South Africa having confirmed the Civic sedan to be under consideration, expect the Type R to follow, but more than likely from the end of this year or in early 2023 if approval is given.