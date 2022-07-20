Hyundai Creta puts on a new suit with dramatic effect

Charl Bosch

The saying “if you don’t succeed, try and try again” is perhaps cruelly attributed to the Hyundai Creta seeing as it rates as one of the Korean marque’s most popular models.

In all, some five million Cretas have been sold worldwide since the nameplate’s premiere in 2015, with around 15 000 having been sold in South Africa.

So far, 994 units have been moved this year till the end of June, which questions the above mentioned adage.

Shaking off the past

The Achilles heel of the Creta has always been in one specific area. The original very much conformed to the “function over form mantra” as it did what was asked of it without little to get excited about.

For the current second generation, Hyundai injected the Creta with a healthy dose of boldness by incorporating styling from its premium Genesis division’s GV80.

While a step-up from the original, the radically different Creta didn’t receive the universal accolades expected as it soon attracted comments like “ugly” and “what was Hyundai thinking?”

At the same time, it didn’t win favours for its bland and cheap feeling interior, but did win back erm… some face for being spacious and with a comfortable ride.

Look at me now

Evidently, the Creta’s aesthetic challenges didn’t go unnoticed from Hyundai’s top brass, who commissioned a facelift last year after less than two years on the market.

A move that has paid off with dramatic effect, the now Tucson-inspired Creta has addressed the lingering looks issue in an undertaking that runs more than skin deep.

For one, South African Cretas are no longer sourced from the Chennai Plant in India, but from the Cikarang Plant in Indonesia that opened its doors three years ago.

Only subtle changes have taken place at the rear.

In addition, Hyundai has increased the Creta’s overall length and wheelbase by 315 mm and 10 mm respectively, while adding 10 mm’s of ground clearance for a total of 200 mm.

Together with a slightly more attainable price tag, the Hyundai Creta promised a lot when the Highveld media descended upon the Irene Country Club outside Centurion last week to sample it for the first time.

Range-topping Executive now gets 17-inch alloy wheels as standard.

As mentioned, the re-styling involves the fitting of what Hyundai calls its parametric jewel pattern grille and Parametric Hidden Lights for an almost futuristic look that stands much more than before.

Along with a new bonnet, slightly bigger wheel arches and newly designed 17-inch alloy wheels on the flagship Executive, Hyundai has also touched-up the Creta’s rear facia, but not as extensively as the front.

While the GV80’s split light clusters remain, they now feature LEDs with a new bumper, bootlid spoiler and Creta badging across the tailgate rather at the bottom rounding the exterior off.

Step-up needed inside

The progress made outside has, unfortunately, not been carried over inside where the Hyundai Creta continues without change.

This means it not only loses out on the upgraded materials applied to the Indonesian model, but also the new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, climate control display and the reworked eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Hyundai has, however, stated that it will be adding a plusher Elite model to the range later this year, which will sit above Executive and more than likely sport the mentioned features as well as a few more.

Interior has been carried over from the pre-facelift Creta.

While anything but sparsely equipped regardless of it being the entry-level Premium or the Executive, both carried over from the pre-facelift Creta, the still sombre and bland layout of the dashboard continues to look out of place in comparison to the revitalised outside.

It remains a functional setup though with the infotainment system being easy to fathom, if dated in appearance, the seats comfortable and the ergonomics sound.

Despite the varying material quality, no rattles or creaks showed up, a complete departure from the pre-facelift Creta, and a better assurance of long-term build quality.

The drive

Out on the launch route, which meandered around the outskirts of Centurion and Pretoria as well as Bronkhorstspruit, the Creta’s biggest surprise became apparent.

As part of the facelift and factory swap, both the previous turbocharged 1.4 T-GDI petrol and 1.5-litre turbodiesel engines fall away along with their corresponding seven-speed dual-clutch and six-speed automatic transmissions.

Hyundai’s CVT or Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) comes standard on two of the available three models.

This means the normally aspirated 1.5-litre remains with its outputs still capped at 84kW/144Nm. Also carried over is the six-speed manual gearbox and Hyundai’s CVT dubbed Intelligent Variable Transmission or IVT.

An option on the Premium but the sole fixture on the Executive, the ‘box is typical CVT by being smooth and slick at slower speeds, but drone induced and somewhat indecisive at higher speeds.

Faux leather seats are comfortable but only feature height adjustability on the driver’s side.

It is, however, by no means one of the worst on sale today and does an amicable job of keeping the Creta on the boil with the little torque available.

Unsurprisingly, the free-breathing petrol lacks the punch of its now departed siblings, but on the flip side, doesn’t make the Creta feel ponderous given the immediate availability of grunt without the presence of a turbo.

Rear passenger head-and-legroom remains a Creta standout.

Also prevailing is the supple ride that soaked-up bumps and perfections with ease, while remaining sure-footed even after traversing an extensive gravel section on the launch route that had threatened to upset the Creta entirely.

As before, overall refinement didn’t disappoint with the only black mark being the CVT as higher speeds or when overtaking.

Conclusion

While the change in powerunit is unlikely to find universal approval, the simplification, plus the redesigned exterior, has worked in the Hyundai Creta’s favour despite the disappointment of its interior.

Still as spacious as before and anything but underequipped on the specification front, it remains a solid buy now with the looks to match.

Price

All models come as standard with a seven-year/200 000 km warranty as well as a four-year/60 000 km service plan.