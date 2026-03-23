Restyled, South Africa-bound Hyundai Exter comes out of hiding

Updated Exter will, reportedly, arrive either towards year-end or in early 2027.

Just under three years after making its world debut, Hyundai has revealed the facelift Exter in India reportedly on track for South Africa.

Staying the same…

On-sale in South Africa since 2024, the updates to Hyundai’s smallest SUV/crossover largely involves its exterior, with subtler tweaks having taken place inside.

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Still based on the same platform as the Grand i10, Hyundai has kept the Exter’s dimensions unchanged, meaning an overall length of 3 830 mm, wheelbase of 2 450 mm, width of 1 723 mm and height of 1 643 mm.

.. and what has changed?

Externally, the revisions consist of a squared-off new lower grille intake, smaller fog lamps, a new imitation front skidplate, new fog light surrounds and the Exter badge relocated to the upper grille panel.

At the rear, Hyundai has restyled the bumper, tailgate and bootlid spoiler.

Down the side, the C-pillar garnish is new, as are the wheel arch cladding and the 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels on higher-end derivatives.

New inside

Inside, the comparatively minor changes include type-C instead of type-A USB ports, an improved voice control system, alloy pedals and a two-tone navy/grey colour option.

Elsewhere, the steering wheel is also new, as is a so-called 3D imitation carbon fibre patterned finish on the dashboard.

Only subtle changes have taken place inside. Picture: Hyundai India

A new driver’s armrest, semi-fabric upholstered seats and a dashcam rounds the changes off.

Carried over is the 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster and the eight-inch infotainment system, the latter now with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

On the safety side, all derivatives now have six airbags as standard, as well as Electronic Stability Control and Hill Start Assist.

Nothing new up front

Up front, the Exter continues with the normally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine making 61kW/114Nm.

The second option, the bi-fuel capable of running on petrol or liquified petroleum gas (LPG), outputs 51kW/95Nm.

Mated to both is a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual (AMT) in the case of the normal petrol.

Colours

In total, seven mono-tone colours are provided, the new additions being Golden Bronze and Titanium Black matte.

The other choices are:

Atlas White;

Titan Grey;

Titanium Black;

Ranger Khaki;

Starry Night

The single dual-tone option involves the Ranger Khaki being contrasted by black roof.

Confirmed for South Africa

In India, six trim levels are offered: HX2, HX3, HX4, HX6, HX8 and HX10, plus an HX4+ for the AMT.

Pricing starts at Rs 579 900 for the HX2 manual and ends at Rs 941 900 for the HX10 AMT. Directly converted and without taxes, these amount to between R106 436 and R172 878.

Locally, the Exter range consists of five models and three trim levels; Premium, Executive and Elite, all powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine with the same outputs as the Indian version.

By comparison, though, prices start at R269 900 for the base Premium and ends at R334 900 for the AMT-only Elite.

According to a report by cars.co.za, the facelift Exter will only arrive towards the end of the year either in December or in January next year.

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