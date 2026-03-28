ANC suffers Eastern Cape setback, makes gains in Limpopo

The Limpopo ANC is celebrating after Dr Phophi Ramathuba was elected as the first woman chairperson of Limpopo.

It has been a busy week for political parties such as the ANC, ActionSA and DA as they prepare for the 2026 local government elections.

For the ANC, it has been bittersweet: it has been forced to postpone its conference in the Eastern Cape, while it won its case in Limpopo.

On Saturday, legal representatives for three ANC members who challenged the party’s provincial conference and ANC legal representatives agreed to postpone the conference indefinitely.

The three members had filed an urgent application for contempt of court against the ANC. However, the matter was removed from the urgent court roll following an agreement by all parties involved.

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“In the introduction, it is recorded that the African National Congress, which is a litigant in the proceedings and referred to in various papers as the second respondent, have conveyed the decision not to proceed with the Eastern Cape provincial congress scheduled to take place between 26 and 29 March 2026. It is ordered by agreement that the application for contempt be removed from the urgent roll and placed in the normal court process for a date to be arranged by the registrar of this court. The application for contempt is postponed accordingly,” said the court on Saturday.

Limpopo ANC makes history

Meanwhile, the Limpopo ANC is celebrating after Dr Phophi Ramathuba was elected as the first woman chairperson of Limpopo. John Makoro Mpe was elected as the deputy chairperson, while the provincial secretary is Musanda Reuben Madadzhe, the deputy provincial secretary is Pule Shayi, and the treasurer is Eddie Maila.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Ramathuba said the newly elected leadership would lead the province well and ensure service delivery to the people.

“We’re here to make sure that we provide political direction in terms of the running of the African National Congress in our province, which, as a province, we are fortunate, we are still lucky that this is one of those provinces, actually, the province where the ANC is still enjoying its majority,” said Ramathuba.

“I’m speaking on behalf of all of us. We’re really appreciative, especially to our branches in our province, who have seen that we have to be united in order for us to build and continue to build a stronger Limpopo. They’ve spoken their way, and I think we need to respect that.

“We know some in the corners might not have been happy about this unity, mainly because the unity threatened their existence as different political parties. You must understand that the unity shown in Limpopo is a plus for the organisation itself, but it threatens their existence because, with this current unity, we’re in focus.”

Service delivery

Ramathuba assured Limpopo residents that the party will prioritise service delivery.

“We are going to be focusing on local government, where we will be supporting our municipalities to make sure that service delivery is key. We’re fortunate because among the five of us, three are leaders, and they’ve got vast experience in local government. Therefore, we can never go wrong. It’s only me who doesn’t have experience in the municipalities. So those who thought I would collapse by municipality as a chair, you’ve got it wrong,” she said.

“Those of you who think we are going to struggle with local government, Limpopo is going to show South Africa that we are capable. Limpopo is where the country will come to learn that the ANC is governing Limpopo, even its municipalities, amongst the best, well-run municipalities.”

ActionSA takes action against Kholofelo Morodi

ActionSA is mourning the loss of a member after its Gauteng Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) resolved to terminate the membership of Kholofelo Morodi.

This follows the conclusion of a disciplinary process arising from allegations linked to testimony before the Madlanga Commission.

This week, the commission heard of allegations of tender and recruitment irregularities in Tshwane linked to WhatsApp conversations between Morodi and Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, a Gauteng organised crime police officer.

“This decision was taken after a thorough and procedurally fair process. Morodi was formally notified of the allegations, afforded an opportunity to respond, granted an extension, and ultimately provided with a 72-hour period to make representations. The PEC has considered all submissions received before arriving at its decision,” said the party on Saturday.

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“ActionSA takes matters of integrity, accountability and ethical conduct with the utmost seriousness, particularly where public office and public trust are concerned. Members of ActionSA are held to these standards without exception.”

DA Joburg congress

The DA held its Johannesburg Regional Congress on Saturday, where new leaders were elected.

According to the party, the leaders elected at this congress will work hand in hand with Helen Zille “as we work to secure an outright majority and get Joburg working come the Local Government Election”.

DA Johannesburg mayoral candidate, Helen Zille, speaks after casting her vote during the Johannesburg Regional Elective Congress, where delegates chose the leaders who will lead the DA into the local government election. Pictured at Prison Break in Johannesburg, 28 March 2026. Video: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

Zille addressed the conference, telling delegates that there are people willing to give the DA a chance in Joburg.

“Guys, we can win. It is in our hands. We have an enormous amount going for us. The hardest part of this campaign lies in the weeks ahead. Our number one job now is to get people registered,” she said.