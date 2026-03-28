Masemola summons: Idac responds to allegations it is targeting Saps officials

Idac said no rules were flouted in arresting the accused in the Medicare24 matter.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) has dismissed allegations that it is deliberately targeting South African Police Service (Saps) senior officials.

Earlier this week, Idac arrested Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and his co-accused on charges of corruption, fraud and contravention of the PFMA, relating to the irregular awarding of the R360 million Saps contract.

Matlala, James Murray (service provider), Captain Brian Neville, Brigadier Rachel Matjeng, Brigadier Alpheus Thembinkosi Ngema, Brigadier Patrick Nethengwe, Tumisho Nehemiah Maleka (Procurement Officer), Major General Busisiwe Precious Temba, Brigadier Kirsty Jonker, Brigadier Petunia Reabetsoe Lenono, Brigadier Onica Ofentse Tlhoale, Colonel Nonjabulo Nomfundo Mngadi, Colonel Anton Paulsen and Colonel Natsenge Johannes Monyai, appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Allegations

Allegations are that there were several irregularities during the award of the tender and collusion by some members of the police’s Bid Evaluation Committee (BEC) and Matlala.

Treasury regulations were violated, and Matlala and Medicare24 were favoured by Saps BEC members, which will become apparent from the evidence later in the process, said NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

“Medicare24 did not have the facilities/equipment and/or staff to make good on the tender, which was budgeted for approximately R360 million, but owing to the collusion between the Saps officials and Medicare 24, the lowest bid, which was approximately R228 million, which came from Matlala, was awarded this contract, nonetheless,” said Kganyago.

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Matlala received a payment of more than R50 million before Saps cancelled the contract.

The matter was postponed to 13 May 2026 for further investigations. The state opposed Matlala’s bail application. He indicated that he would not apply at this stage, and his matter was postponed to 7 April 2026 to consult with his attorney.

The rest of his co-accused were granted bail ranging from R40 000 to R80 000, with stringent conditions attached.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola has also been served with a summons over the awarding of this tender.

‘Idac targeting Masemola’

Masemola’s summons has sparked anger among some South Africans, who have taken to social media to voice their frustrations. They claim the timing of Masemola’s summons is questionable and occurred just as KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is up for renewal.

In November last year, Idac head advocate Andrea Johnson told the ad hoc parliamentary committee that several politicians and Saps officials were implicated in the investigation into the awarding of the R360 million Medicare24 Tshwane contract to Matlala.

She said Idac received a referral from the Saps risk audit division on 16 February 2025.

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In a statement on Saturday, Idac said it was clear its investigation stemmed from a referral by the Saps.

“It is therefore irresponsible and reckless for certain formations of society and individuals to create a narrative that the arrests were a result of submissions made at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and the Parliament Ad Hoc Committee,” said spokesperson Henry Mamothame.

“Such false narratives seek to create divisions within the law enforcement fraternity, at a time when South Africans demand to see the wheels of justice in motion in a manner that is collaborative to fight the criminals and not each other. Society also demands to see all law enforcement agencies collaborating in the fight against corruption, something that the IDAC seeks to honour in all of its work and engagements.”

Idac said no rules were flouted in arresting the accused in the Medicare24 matter and any other matter where the accused were summoned to appear before the court.

“The process followed was lawful in all aspects.”

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