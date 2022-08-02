Toyota Urban Cruiser takes top spot as July’s new best-seller

Charl Bosch

The upwards move in South Africa’s new vehicles continued unabated in July with a seventh straight increase in year that has so far failed deliver an overall downturn.

Despite ongoing challenges at is plant in Durban following April’s devastating floods, which halted production of the Corolla Quest and Cross, Hilux, Fortuner and HiAce, Toyota remained at the head albeit with the Indian sourced Urban Cruiser that amassed sales of 1 854 units.

With its Silverton Plant in the final stages of preparing for assembly of the all-new Ranger, Ford placed second with 1 838 units of the outgoing model moved, followed by the Volkswagen Polo Vivo (1 820), Isuzu D-Max (1 602) and last month’s top-seller, the Suzuki Swift (1 521).

Placing sixth is the Toyota Starlet (1 264) with seventh falling to the Nissan NP200 (1 213), eighth to the Volkswagen Polo (1 166 and ninth to the Renault Kiger (1 099).

In spite of the Toyota Hilux placing a tenth with sales of 1 012, again as a result of flood delays, the Japanese automaker stated that complete operations of it and the Fortuner resumed on the 21st of last month, while those of the Quest and Cross will head back to full capacity in September.

“We have lost close to 80 000 units in production due to the floods that forced us to cease manufacturing at the plant. However, we are still committed to our 2022 sales target of 131 000,” Toyota Senior Vice-President of Sales and Marketing, Leon Theron, said in a statement.

In spite of the mentioned delays as well as skyrocketing fuel prices, the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA)’s figures for July of 43 593 reflected not only an increase 30.9% from the 33 312 vehicles moved last year, but also the 41 019 units sold in June.

Besides light commercial vehicle sales shedding 6.9% from 10 257 to 9 547 units, the three remaining segments ended July in the black with new passenger vehicles recording a whopping uptake of 50.2% from 20 938 to 31 455.

Not as big, but still up on June’s figures were medium-and-heavy-duty commercial vehicles with the former increasing by 33.0% from 594 to 790 units and the latter by 18.3% from 1 523 to 1 801.

Out of the country’s top sellers, Toyota regained its position at the top with sales of 7 110 units, followed by Volkswagen on 6 204 and last month’s best top performer Suzuki, whose 4 734 represented another record to go with June’s 4 622.

Taking fourth was Hyundai on 2 965 with Nissan placing fifth (2 625), Renault sixth (2 552), Ford seventh (2 473), Kia eighth (2 087), Isuzu ninth (1 951) and BMW tenth (1 512).