Red Bull spinning: Introducing the top 12 spinners heading to Shay’ iMoto 2022

Shaun Holland

The search for South Africa’s best spinners for the Red Bull spinning event, Shay’ iMoto 2022, has officially come to an end.

Spinners were given just over a month to submit video’s of themselves spinning so their fans could vote them into the competition

Twelve spinners will compete against each other in the 2022 Red Bull Shay’ iMoto, which is the 4th instalment of the annual competition.

Spinning is an originally South African motorsport that has grown tremendously in the past decade, and promoters have taken it off the streets and commercialised it by throwing safe spinning events where crowds can see their favourite spinners in a controlled environment.

Red Bull got involved in the motorsport in 2019, where they provided a platform for spinners to compete against each other and on an annual basis they host the event.

The top 12 includes last year’s top two; the current champion – Samkeliso “Sam Sam” Thubane and runner up – Chadwin ‘Boksie’ Hadjie. They are joined by four winners from the regional qualifiers held earlier this year, and six drivers from the video submissions.

Among those returning to the Red Bull Shay’ iMoto ring are dynamic female spinner Kayla Oliphant, and Capetonian Yaseen Damon – both who have come very close to clinching the title in the past. New faces to the competition include Zwikhodo “Ziko” Nembambula and Sphesihle Emmanual.

Here is the list of the drivers:

Samkeliso “Sam Sam” Thubane

Sam Sam comes from Hazyview in Mpumalanga, and he is no stranger to competitions, he won the 2021 Red Bull Shay’ iMoto competition and he was previously the champion at So You Think You Can Spin.

Chadwin ‘Boksie’ Hadjie

Boksie is a spinner from Cape Town and he represents Team Houdings. He surprised everyone at last year’s event with his antics on the pitch which earned him the runners up spot.

Shandre Green

Shandre Green is also from Cape Town and he is the brother of legendary spinner and drifter Shane Green.

Dylan “Vaaitjie” Brough

Vaaitjie is also no stranger to this competition, this is his third time competing for the prestigious title.

Zwikhodo “Ziko” Nembambula

Ziko is a spinner from Pretoria who has been in the game for over 15 years. He has built a business around his hobby called Westside Customs and he is also grooming DJ Maphorisa to become a spinner.

Jean “Panjaro” Kruger

Panjaro is the younger brother of Austin Kruger and has been in his brother shadow for most of his career, but in 2022 he has been coming out of his shell and showing off his talent.

Austin Kruger

Austin Kruger competed in the inaugural Red Bull Shay’ iMoto event where he was knocked out by Sunesh Pursad. This year he is back with a grudge to settle.

Sunesh Pursad

Sushi has been in the spinning game for over 20 years and has built a reputation for having one of the most powerful and reliable cars in the game.

Yaseen Damon

Yaseen comes from Cape Town and has been in both the spinning and drifting disciplines, so you see his experience come through when he takes on the course at very high speeds.

Kayla Oliphant

Kayla is the only female spinners that has been able to roll with the big boys with her precision driving and hair raising stunts. She is the only female to make it to the final in the history of the competition.

Sphesihle Emmanual

Sphe is a courageous spinner from Newcastle, in Kwazulu Natal, he has dreamt of sharing the pitch with Austin Kruger and this year his dream will finally come true at Red Bull Shay’ iMoto 2022.

Yoram Naude

Yummies hails from Ennerdale in Gauteng and he is part of Vaaitjie’s crew, Team Kakmaakers. Yoram has learnt a lot from Vaaitjie over the years and could surprise everyone at this years competition as the under dog.

The judges; Magesh Ndaba, Jeff James, Shahiem Bel, and a fourth guest judge, together with the live audience will definitely have their hands full with deciding who drives off with this year’s title.

Tickets to Red Bull Shay’ iMoto are available at www.redbullshayimoto.com and at the door. For those who will not be able to join in on the action at Wheelz n Smokes, can catch all the action on SABC 1 in September.

This content has been created in partnership with Skid Marks, one of South Africa’s top spinning and motorsport platforms. You can follow Skid Marks on YouTube.