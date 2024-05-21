Local News

Community Chat: Do you have more respect for a taxi driver wearing a white shirt and tie?

Have your say on today's big issue.

Taxi driver Misani Nkala

Taxi driver Misani Nkala is participating in formal Mondays. Picture: Supplied

Gone are the days of taxi drivers cruising around Joburg with stained T-shirts two sizes too small. Drivers are chauffeuring passengers in white shirts and ties.

Drivers from the Alexandra Taxi Association are asked to wear formal wear on a Monday, with some recently sharing their experiences with the Fourways Review.

Sne Mabaso said he found passengers and the public respected him more when he wore a white shirt and tie.

READ MORE ON THIS STORY HERE

Do you have more respect for a taxi driver wearing a white shirt and tie?

Read more on these topics

Local News Community Chat: Do you have more respect for a taxi driver wearing a white shirt and tie?
