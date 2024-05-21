Community Chat: Do you have more respect for a taxi driver wearing a white shirt and tie?
Have your say on today's big issue.
Taxi driver Misani Nkala is participating in formal Mondays. Picture: Supplied
Gone are the days of taxi drivers cruising around Joburg with stained T-shirts two sizes too small. Drivers are chauffeuring passengers in white shirts and ties.
Drivers from the Alexandra Taxi Association are asked to wear formal wear on a Monday, with some recently sharing their experiences with the Fourways Review.
Sne Mabaso said he found passengers and the public respected him more when he wore a white shirt and tie.
Do you have more respect for a taxi driver wearing a white shirt and tie?
