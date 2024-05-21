ANC is God’s organization, says Mbalula

Ahead of next week's elections, ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula says religious leaders should rally behind the party.

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula has gone biblical, saying the ANC is protected by God and no weapon formed against it shall prosper.

The MK spear shall fail

He told ANC supporters in Botshabelo, Free State that the ANC was born in a church and enjoyed protection from God and the ancestors.

ALSO READ: ‘When judges hate you, they sentence you’ – Zuma

“This organization belongs to the ancestors, this is God’s organization because the ANC was born inside a church led by religious leaders,” Mbalula said.

Mbalula said all religious leaders should rally behind the ANC and offer prayers for the party.

“There is nothing formed against the ANC that will succeed because the ANC is the people’s party. Even Isaiah says in the book of books that nothing formed against me which is evil shall prosper,” he said.

A swipe at Zuma?

In what may have been seen as a veiled attack against former party leader Jacob Zuma, Mbalula said supporters should not pay attention to elderly men who are out of order.

“When an old man gets out of hand you do not know what to say to him. You just look at him, leave him and we continue with our fight to better the lives of our people,” Mbalula said.

Mbalula also warned supporters to be wary of parties that emerge out of nowhere and ask for their support.

“You should not leave your beloved organization and join other things that noise will soon fade. You must remain even in church you do not stop going to church because you do not get along with the pastor,” he said.

Mbalula emphasized the work that the ANC had done in the Free State over the last 30 years. He reflected on the service delivery achievements and how life has improved for the residents of Botshabelo.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Zuma left the ANC ‘in a mess’ – Mbalula tells supporters

He asked supporters to rally behind President Cyril Ramaphosa and vote ANC on all three ballots.