Regional Extreme Festival blows Zwarkops away as only it can

The power and fury of current inland racing returned to the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria on Saturday, when round four of the 2022 Regional Extreme Festival fully entertained a large crowd.

Top billing belonged to a special Ben Morgenrood and Willie Hepburn V8 Classic Touring Car race, that went to Rudolf de Vos (Chevrolet Firenza CanAm), ahead of Seef Fourie (Supa Quick Mazda R100), Franco Donadio (Donadio Ford Escort), Eugene Gouws (Master Mowers Chevrolet Firenza CanAm) and Jaki Scheckter (NGK Ford Galaxie).

De Vos won race two as well, followed by Fourie, Donadio, Ben Morgenrood (Ben Morgenrood Group Ford Mustang) and Collin Ellison (Ford Thunderbolt).

The Pabar VW Challenge races went respectively to Stiaan Kriel (Design Hut Polo) and reigning champion Rory Atkinson in his BHIT Polo. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Jonathan du Toit (TAR Honda Civic) won the first Car Care Clinic SuperHatch race from Lenard Archer (ADC Hyundai Getz) and Louis Scholtz (Car Care Honda Civic). A thrilling second race went to Andre’ Dannhauser (Pro Auto Rubber Opel Corsa) with Du Toit second and Scholtz third.

Scholtz, however, took his Care Care Clinic Volkswagen Golf GTI to both Car Care Clinic 111 Sports and Saloons wins, with Mark du Toit (TAR BMW Z4) and George Economides (Wealth Ave Volkswagen Golf Turbo) taking turns in the respective second and third places.

Marius Jacobs (AAA Recovery Opel Tigra Spaceframe) easily won both Silver Cup 2.0 heats ahead of Giulio Araga (Desco Max Opel Tigra Spaceframe) and Evert Seyffert (Mazda RX-8 Spaceframe) in race one, with Adrian Dalton (Xtra Clothes Volkswagen Golf Turbo) taking second place in race two ahead of Seyffert.

Louis Scholtz (Car Care Clinic Volkswagen Golf GTI) won both the Car Care Clinic races for 111 Sports and Saloons. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

The opening Pabar VW Challenge race went to reigning champion Rory Atkinson in his BHIT Polo, followed by Stiaan Kriel (Design Hut Polo) and Keagan Masters (Performance Masters Polo). A reversal of the roles took place in race two with Kriel leading home Atkinson and Masters.

The Lotus Challenge races saw Jeffrey Kruger (Design Hut Birkin) and Thomas Falkiner (Adaptive Design Taylon) swap the two respective race wins, with JP Nortje (N4 Birkin) third both times.

The first On Track Clubmans race went to Gerald Wright (Sports 2000), followed by Klippies Krige (Mercury Lotus 7) and Phillip Meyer (Pple Porsche 924). Meyer won the second time around, leading home Dirk Lawrence (JDM Honda Ballade) and Krige.

Andre’ Dannhauser (Pro Auto Rubber Opel Corsa) won Saturday’s second Car Care Clinic SuperHatch race. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Former world champion Devon Robertson (Big Boss Legend) won all three the Inex Legends races from Jagger Robertson (Big Boss Legend), with Kyle Lawrence (Inex Legend) and Edwin van Niekerk (Dot Afri Legend) on the respective final podium steps.

The opening race for a wide mixture of Marlboro Crane Hire cars saw Franco di Matteo (Chevrolet Firenza CanAm) win ahead of James Temple (Shelby Daytona) and Mark du Toit (Ford GT40). Di Matteo won race two as well, followed by Du Toit and Peter Bailley (Ford GT40).

The next round of the 2022 Extreme Festival will be at Phakisa in the Free State on Saturday, September 9.