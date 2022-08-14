Incrementally enhanced Toyota C-HR priced

Charl Bosch

Remarkably already six years old, Toyota has given the still funky looking C-HR another series of tweaks following an initial of batch last year.

The recipient of a mid-life overhaul two years ago, mere weeks before the nationwide lockdown, the cosmetic revisions comprise new 18-inch alloy wheels for the mid-range Plus and top-spec Luxury and a total of ten colours consisting of three new hues; Eclipse Black, Fierce Red and Midnight Purple.

Bar the unbadged base model, both the mid-range Plus and flagship Luxury now ride on new 18-inch alloy wheels.

As before, the Luxury offers the option of a bi-tone roof consisting of nine colours combined with a black roof, or a silver in the case of models finished in Eclipse Black.

On the specification front, all C-HR models come as standard with a six-speaker sound system, a 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster display, reverse camera and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and an on-board 15 GB Wi-Fi bundle.

ALSO READ: Toyota C-HR crosses in more tech and style

Over and above the unbadged base model, the Plus adds cruise control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, rain sense wipers and dual-zone climate control, while the Luxury boasts push-button start and keyless entry, bi-LED headlights, partial leather seats, rear parking sensors and folding electric mirrors.

Standard across all models are six airbags, ABS and EBD, Brake Assist, Hill Start Assist, Vehicle Stability Control and Trailer Sway Assist, with Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto High Beam Assist, Pre-Collision Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Lane Departure Warning with Lane Trace Assist again reversed for the Luxury.

Standard across all grade s is an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Despite Toyota’s recent hybrid SUV focus with the RAV4 E-Four Hybrid and the Corolla Cross Hybrid, the C-HR remains petrol powered only with unchanged outputs of 85kW/185Nm from the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

Also carried over are the transmissions; a six-speed manual or a CVT with the former being the sole option on the base model and the latter on the Luxury. Respective fuel consumption figures are 6.3 L/100 km and 6.4 L/100 km.

Price

As before, all models are covered by a three-year/100 000 km warranty as well as a six-service/90 000 km service plan.