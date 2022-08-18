WATCH: Brad Binder sets new benchmark around Kyalami

Motoring Reporter

Red Bull KTM rider Brad Binder has become the first rider in three decades to set a benchmark lap time around Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.

During the annual MotoGP summer break last month, Binder had the chance to return to South Africa to set what is called a “Superlap” on the current 4.529km layout of Kyalami.

Using a 2019 KTM RC16 the 27-year-old had the chance to lap his home circuit at speed, an experience he described as “incredible”.

The last rider to set a record lap around Kyalami on a premier class bike was Australia’s Wayne Gardner at the 1992 South African Motorcycle Grand Prix.

On a different track layout to that raced by Gardner, Binder set the standard for a modern-era MotoGP bike at 1:42.260.

“It was so much fun to go out and get the chance to ride the MotoGP bike around such an amazing track. A track that I grew up riding on,” the two-time MotoGP race winner said.

“Just to go through turn 1 at this track is quite special because it’s quite unique, there’s nothing else like it out there and it feels cool to be sixth gear flat out and lean over on a MotoGP bike. It’s special to know that we will hold the record for a while, I would imagine.”

ALSO READ: Brad Binder apologises to team for wrong tyre choice at Silverstone

In addition to lapping Kyalami in a new fastest time, Binder was afforded the opportunity to ride the race-spec bike on South African roads as part of a light-hearted action edit that followed his preparation for the lap.

“It’s been super fun; it’s something I never thought I would do in my life, riding a MotoGP bike around in some iconic spots all over Johannesburg,” the 2016 Moto3 world champion added.

This weekend Binder returns to the Red Bull Ring for the Austrian Motorcycle Grand Prix.

The South African is the defending winner, after sealing an astounding victory in 2021 when he remained on dry tyres in wet conditions to cross the line ahead of his rivals who had pitted for wet tyres.

Binder slipped to seventh in the MotoGP rider standings after finishing 11th at the British Grand Prix at Silverton in the first race after the summer break.

To see the 2022 MotoGP calendar, click here.