Kyalami FoM 2022: Mercedes-Benz EQ range fully detailed

Following the initial announcement in January this year, Mercedes-Benz officially announced its line-up of all-electric EQ models, as well as pricing, at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring this week.

The three-pointed star’s competition for BMW’s i and Audi’s e-tron brands, the initial range will comprise four models headed by the EQS, with the smaller EQE tipped to follow more than likely towards the end of the year or sometime in 2023.

EQA

Starting the line-up off is the EQA, which uses the GLA as a base instead of riding on a dedicated electric focused platform like the EQS.

Based on the GLA, the EQA enters as the EQ’s range’s entry-level model.

As with the global model, South Africa will be privy to a single derivative, the EQA 250 that produces 140kW/375Nm thanks a 66.5-kWh battery driving a front axle mounted electric motor.

Able to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 8.6 seconds and reach a limited top speed of 160 km/h, the EQA has a claimed range of 429 km and according to Mercedes-Benz, can be charged-up from 0-100% in six hours using an 11 kW charger or wallbox.

Changes from the GLA prevalent at the rear

Plugged-in to a faster 100 kW charging station though reduces the claimed waiting time from 0-80% to 30 minutes.

EQB

Sitting above the EQA is the EQB, which also uses a conventional internal combustion powered model as its foundation, in the case, the GLB relaunched in South Africa earlier this year.

Like its sibling, the EQB differs mostly cosmetically and of course underneath the bonnet, which hides a smaller 66-kWh battery that produces 215kW/520Nm in the 350 variant.

The step-up from the EQA, the five-seat only EQB based on the GLB

Unlike the EQA, the EQB features a second electric motor on the rear axles resulting in it receiving not only the 4Matic moniker, but also better performance with the 0-100 km/h sprint taking 6.2 seconds. Top speed is still limited to 160 km/h.

Despite its greater outputs and improved performance, the inclusion of the second motor translates to a claimed range of 423 km with the waiting time being identical to that of the EQA.

Like the EQA and EQC, only EQB derivative will be offered locally, the all-wheel-drive EQB 350 4Matic.

The ability to be charged from a 150 kW supercharger however means a waiting time of 15 minute from 0-100%.

Whereas sales of the EQA are now open, those of the EQB only commence in October.

EQC

The initiator of the EQC brand in 2019, the EQC finally becomes available following an aborded planned debut in 2020 as a result of the onset of Covid-19.

Where it all began. EQC started the EQ brand in 2019.

Now the oldest EQ model, the EQC, like its lesser siblings, will be only sold in a single derivative, the 400 that produces 300kW/760Nm thanks to a 80-kWh battery driving front and rear axle electric motors.

Only the EQC 400 will be sold in South Africa

Immediately all-wheel-drive as a result, the EQC 400 will accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 5.1 seconds and hit a top speed of 160 km/h. The claimed range is 450 km/h.

EQS

Arguably the biggest EQ showcase is the EQS, which premiers not only as Benz’s flagship EV in South Africa, but also the electric equivalent of the S-Class that touched down in May this year.

Billed as the model that “redefines the luxury-sedan segment”, the EQS will have a choice of two models, the conventional 450+ and performance AMG 53, with latter getting the dramatic 64-inch Hyperscreen display as standard.

Up front, motivation comes courtesy of a 107.8-kWh battery driving a rear mounted electric motor on the 450+ and a pair on the AMG 53 that warrants the all-wheel-drive 4Matic+ designation.

EQS range starts off with the 450+

As for grunt, the 450+ produces 245kW/568Nm which translates to a top speed of 210 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 6.2 seconds. The claimed range is also the most of any EQ model at 782 km according to the three-pointed star.

As the first all-electric AMG model, the battery and motors in the AMG 53 have been turned-up to produce 484 kW of power and 950 Nm of torque.

The 64-inch Hyperscreen is standard on the EQS AMG 53

As part of the optional AMG Driver’s Package however, an overboost function raises the outputs to 560kW/1 020Nm which puts the EQS AMG 53 on par with the Audi RS e-tron GT and Porsche Taycan Turbo for South Africa’s most powerful electric vehicle.

Faster from 0-100 km/h than the 450+ with a time of 3.8 seconds, the AMG 53 is also 10 km/h better off at 220 km/h, but loses out on range with Mercedes-Benz claiming 586 km between trips to the plug.

