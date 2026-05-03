Mercedes-Benz C200 puts of brave face in changing world

Solid sedan has a lot of competition not only in its own stable, but from the whole of the industry.

There was a time when the decision between a Mercedes-Benz C-Class and a BMW 3 Series presented car buyers with the ultimate gateway to the premium market.

But the motoring landscape has changed so much over the last decade or two, that the two medium-sized sedans have gotten lost in a myriad of brands and abundance of body styles on offer. Even in their own stables, where the C-Class and 3 Series have effectively handed the baton to the GLC and X3 respectively as the most sought-after medium-sized family ride.

Bittersweet reacquintance

It was therefore kind of bittersweet when The Citizen Motoring recently got reacquainted with the C-Class in C200 Avantgarde guise. Sweet because it remains the well-built German engineered car you expect, but bitter because of its waning relevance despite its quality. The latter compounded by a starting sticker of R943 506 in a world seemingly shaped by aggressive Chinese price warfare.

Even though it’s been around for four years, the styling of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class still looks good. Inside, it oozes class with premium finishing while staying up to date with all the latest technology and connectivity.

Head and legroom in the second row will adults comfortable on long journeys, while the 455-litre boot is enough for anything life can throw at you on a daily basis.

Mercedes-Benz C200 packs a punch

Its 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine really impressed us. The blown mill sends 150kW of power and 300Nm to the rear wheels via smooth 9G-tronic transmission. A 48-volt mild hybrid system adds an additional 15kW/200Nm in short bursts. The immediate response from the electrical system is theoretically meant to assist during overtaking. But it works just as well trying to show off when the light turns green we realised.

Despite the spirited driving, we still achieved commendable fuel consumption of around eight litres per 100km.

The cabin smacks of high-quality finishing. Picture: Charl Bosch

The augmented sound created inside the cabin might be a bit excessive. While it might give you a kick when the adrenaline is pumping when tackling the twisties, surely no-one can truly believe it is genuine coming from a four-cylinder 1.5-litre mill?

As nice as the C200 still is, its lack of practicality is one of the things that has caught up with it. For starters, with a ground clearance of around 150mm, its low seating position makes it hard to see when stuck in traffic when around 90% of the cars around it are taller SUVs or bakkies. Climbing in and out of a driver’s seat that is much lower than an average SUV with a ground clearance of around 200mm is also not everyone’s idea of fun.

Not pothole-friendly

What also wasn’t much fun on our less than perfect roads were the combination of somewhat firm suspension and low profile rubberware wrapped around 19-inch alloy wheels. After anxiously swerving to avoid potholes for the first five days of the C200’s stay, an unforeseen hazard finally struck, which again brings us back to the benefits of a higher seating position – and chunkier tyres – offered by SUVs and bakkies.

The Mercedes-Benz C200 runs on run-flat tyre and replacing one of those due to side wall damage is not cheap.

The poor state of our roads, the variety of more practical body styles and endless more affordable cars with premium finishing is not by the C200’s own doing. It continues to be a well-engineered car, but the world has moved on and it will struggle to hold on forever.