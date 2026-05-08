News

Home » News

Mercedes-Benz recalls G-Wagon cars over loose wheels

Picture of Lukholo Mazibuko

By Lukholo Mazibuko

Intern Journalist

2 minute read

8 May 2026

04:24 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The wheel bolt defect may result in the wheel connection loosening while driving

Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon recall over its wheels

The Mercedes G580. Picture: Mercedes-Benz

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) issued an urgent safety notice stating that five Mercedes-Benz G-Class (G580) vehicles in South Africa are being recalled.

Why the recall?

The NCC said on Friday that the luxury SUVs have a serious mechanical defect involving the wheel bolts. Further, these bolts do not meet the required safety specifications.

The NCC warns that the wheels could become loose while the car is moving after Mercedes-Benz South Africa notified them. This defect happens gradually, where loose wheels make the vehicle unstable and hard to control. This failure significantly increases the risk of a road accident.

If this is your car, here’s what to do

The NCC urges all G580 owners to take this warning seriously. Owners must contact an authorised Mercedes-Benz dealership, which will perform a full inspection of the wheel assembly.

“All corrective work relating to this recall will be carried out at no cost to the consumer,” it said.

Technicians will replace the faulty bolts to ensure the car is safe. Mercedes-Benz will also cover all costs for these repairs.

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Mercedes-Benz National Consumer Commission (NCC) recall vehicle

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News EXPLAINER: Ramaphosa impeachment inquiry – what happens next after Phala Phala ruling
Courts ConCourt rules Phala Phala report must go back to parliament
News Hantavirus: Authorities race to trace Airlink passengers after eight-day delay
Crime Police inaction leaves women with disabilities without justice
Politics MK party and IEC hold talks over vote rigging claims

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News