Mercedes-Benz recalls G-Wagon cars over loose wheels

The wheel bolt defect may result in the wheel connection loosening while driving

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) issued an urgent safety notice stating that five Mercedes-Benz G-Class (G580) vehicles in South Africa are being recalled.

Why the recall?

The NCC said on Friday that the luxury SUVs have a serious mechanical defect involving the wheel bolts. Further, these bolts do not meet the required safety specifications.

The NCC warns that the wheels could become loose while the car is moving after Mercedes-Benz South Africa notified them. This defect happens gradually, where loose wheels make the vehicle unstable and hard to control. This failure significantly increases the risk of a road accident.

If this is your car, here’s what to do

The NCC urges all G580 owners to take this warning seriously. Owners must contact an authorised Mercedes-Benz dealership, which will perform a full inspection of the wheel assembly.

“All corrective work relating to this recall will be carried out at no cost to the consumer,” it said.

Technicians will replace the faulty bolts to ensure the car is safe. Mercedes-Benz will also cover all costs for these repairs.