Oil-burning Volkswagen Tiguan still coming, new Polo Sedan before year-end

Charl Bosch

The absence of a TDI derivative in the updated Volkswagen Tiguan range is set to rectified next year with the eagerly awaited availability of an oil-burning model.

Initially confirmed for the fourth quarter of 2021, Wolfsburg confirmed to The Citizen that “stock challenges”, more than likely as a result of the global semi-conductor shortage, has been to blame for the current Tiguan line-up comprising a 1.4 TSI and a 2.0 TSI.

In June last year, the automaker stated that the most likely TDI unit earmarked for South Africa would be the TDI 180 that produces 130 kW, instead of the 132 kW it’s designation in pferdestarke (PS) alludes to, and 380 Nm.

Until now, the Tiguan has been an all TSI engine affair.

Like the flagship 162 kW 2.0 TSI, the TDI 180 is expected to be offered solely in R-Line trim level with drive going to all four wheels via a seven-speed DSG.

Unlike the previous generation Tiguan, no lower output oil-burner, equivalent to the current 1.4 TSI, is expected, along with the European market TDI 200 that offers-up 147kW/400Nm.

Once in South Africa, expect the TDI to slot-in between the 1.4 TSI R-Line DSG priced at R690 300, and the 2.0 TSI R-Line 4Motion DSG that carries a sticker price of R761 300.

Oil-burning Tiguan will finally become a reality next year.

Aside from the Tiguan, Volkswagen also confirmed speculative reports that it will be launching the second generation Virtus in South Africa before the end of the year as the all-new Polo Sedan.

The second South American sourced model to be offered locally, the other being the Tiago spun-off of the Nivus, the Polo Sedan, like the Virtus, will be based on the MQB A0-IN designated platform that forms the base for the Taigun in India.

Whereas the previous Polo Sedan, derived from the Indian-made Vento, sported a range of normally aspirated petrol engines, plus a 1.6 TDI, the newcomer is set to follow the example of the locally-made Polo Hatch by being petrol-powered only as a result of a diesel having never been considered.

The all-new Volkswagen T7 Transporter has, for now, not been approved for South Africa.

This means the Polo Sedan will more than likely derive motivation from the 85kW/200Nm 1.0 TSI that powers the Polo R-Line and the older 110kW/250Nm 1.4 TSI instead of the similarly-powered, newer 1.5 TSI Evo used in the Virtus.

Transmission options for the what is in essence the replacement for the Jetta is expected to consist of a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG depending on the selected engine. Finalisation is taking place at present with announcement regarding spec and price anticipated in due course.

Meanwhile, Volkswagen has also confirmed that the all-new T7 Kombi hasn’t been approved for South Africa at present, meaning the heavily updated T6.2 continues for the time being.