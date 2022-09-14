Eye-catching new Volkswagen Polo Sedan officially stickered

Charl Bosch

It’s reveal confirmed last week, Volkswagen has officially divulged price and specification details of the all-new Polo Sedan.

A model that has sold 44 267 units since being launched in South Africa eleven years ago despite the recent downturn in sedan sales, the Polo Sedan once again originates from India, but this time with the second generation Virtus serving as a base instead of the Vento.

Tipped by Wolfsburg as a model that will “redefine” the small sedan segment, the newcomer rides on the MQB A0-IN platform that underpins not only the Virtus, but also the Taigun, an Indian-market specific version of the T-Cross.

ALSO READ: South Africa bound new Volkswagen Polo Sedan revealed as next generation Virtus

Boasting the same measurements as the Virtus, an overall length of 4 561 mm, wheelbase of 2 651 mm, height of 1 507 mm and width of 1 752 mm, the Polo Sedan is both longer and taller than its predecessor, but retains the almost identical 521-litre boot.

In-line with the trim level designations of the locally made Polo Hatch, the Polo Sedan comes in two specification grades; base and Life with standard items on the former comprising the seven-inch Composition Media touchscreen infotainment system with App-Connect, LED headlights, 16-inch steel wheels, a multi-function steering wheel and cruise control.

Upping the ante, the Life gains keyless entry and push-button start, Climatronic air-conditioning, the upgraded ten-inch Discover Media infotainment system, a leather wrapped steering wheel and gear lever, folding electric mirrors, an eight-speaker sound system, wireless smartphone charger, front fog lamps, chrome exterior detailing, ambient lighting and 16-inch alloy wheels.

Like the front, the rear is a massive departure from that of the previous generation.

On the safety side, both derivatives are outfitted as standard with six airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Multi Collision Braking, rear parking sensors and in the case of the Life, a reverse camera as well as Hill Start Assist.

Up front, and in a departure from both the Indian and South American market Virtus, the Polo Sedan jettisons the forced assisted 1.0 and 1.5 TSI engines for the normally aspirated 1.6-litre unit its predecessor used.

The mill has, however, been upgraded and now produces 81kW/152Nm, which goes to the front wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox, or in the case of the Life, an optional six-speed Tiptronic.

Two-tone interior a standard option across the range

It is worth noting though is that the self-shifter prevails as the sole model to feature the mentioned Hill Start Assist.

Claimed top speed is 190 km/h for the manual and 187 km/h for the Tiptronic, with the respective 0-100 km/h times rated at 11.2 seconds and 12.2 seconds. Fuel consumption is 6.2 L/100 km for the former and 6.5 L/100 km for the latter.

Price

Available in five colours; Candy White, Reflex Silver Metallic, Carbon Steel Grey Metallic, Rising Blue Metallic and Wild Cherry Red Metallic, the Polo Sedan’s sticker price includes a three-year/120 000 km warranty as well as a three-year/45 000 km service plan.