AA: Urgent action needed at load shedding hit intersections

The Automobile Association (AA) has called for urgent intervention in the running of the country’s traffic flow amidst the ongoing rolling blackouts.

Despite the promise of a reduced stage in load shedding for this week, Eskom, in a statement on Monday afternoon, confirmed a ramp-up to stage 5 controlled blackouts from 5am to 4pm followed by stage 4 for the remainder of the day, this after breakdown or removal of four generating units at Arnot, Tutuka and Duvha power stations.

Authorities should take action

In a statement, the association said while the presence of self-appointed pointsman at intersections affected by load shedding should be seen as noble and appreciated, they are still not legal and without the experience of proper signalman.

“It only takes one serious crash to realise the folly of this endeavour. And, because the ‘pointsmen’ are not legally authorised to perform this duty, there is no legal recourse should something go wrong,” the AA said.

“It is impossible for one motorist to ignore [intersections]; this would cause chaos when other drivers are complying. This situation requires urgent intervention by traffic authorities who, in many cases, are simply nowhere to be seen when traffic lights go down.”

The AA further added that while it welcomes the efforts by privately appointed pointsmen deployed at certain intersection known to be busy during peak times, “other, busier intersections are ignored”.

“This creates a vacuum for ‘good samaritans’ to step in, which can lead to problems, especially if reckless drivers ignore their signals because they believe the unofficial pointsmen have no legal authority to be there,” the statement continued.

“In 2019, a government-appointed task team, the Traffic Law Enforcement Review Committee, found that the country requires double the number of traffic officials than what it currently has, and the lack of traffic law enforcers during rolling blackouts emphasises that need.”

Take the following into account

The association emphasised that, apart from practising vigilance at load shedding hit intersections, motorists should also take the following into account:

Identify an alternative route or check the ‘blackout’ schedule.

Remain calm when stuck in traffic impacted by load shedding.

Always approach intersections with dead or red flashing lights as four-way stops.

Follow the instructions by non-approved pointsman if present.

Observe other drivers’ behaviours at intersections.

Make provisions should the road you are taking be susceptible to load shedding.

“Motorists who obey the rules of the road, and who are responsible drivers, should be afforded the respect of traffic law enforcement who ensure that everything possible is being done to make their trips safer, quicker and as hassle-free as possible,” the statement concluded.

