Getrude Makhafola
7 Mar 2023
6:12 pm
Load Shedding

Electricity ministry needed an energy engineer, not another bureaucrat

Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa may be highly qualified, but experts suggest someone experienced in the electricity sector would have been a better option.

A general view of Eskom's Medupi power station in Lephalale, Limpopo. Photo: Gallo Images/Rapport/Deon Raath
"You don't need a brain surgeon to run a hospital," has been a popular refrain heard in recent weeks, when discussing the attributes needed by the head of the country's newly-created electricity ministry. And electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho 'Sputla' Ramokgopa might possess revered qualifications, which include a PhD, but the new portfolio may actually have benefitted from the skills of a senior engineer experienced in high voltage power, said governance experts. Ramokgopa was head of infrastructure projects before President Cyril Ramaphosa moved him to the new position created to fight the country's power crisis. Energy expertise worth more than random...

