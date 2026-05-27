Alfa Romeo’s future involving a new SUV and revived Golf rival

The brand will undergo an extensive renewal and refresh before the end of the decade.

Alfa Romeo will intensify its product roll-out before the end of the decade with not only updated versions of current models, but a return to the hatchback segment it abandoned six years ago.

What’s coming?

In an official statement at parent company Stellantis’s recent Investor Day summit, the brand confirmed that the so-called “Fastlane 2030” plan will involve three new models between now and 2030.

New SUV

Of these, one will be a new C-segment SUV positioned between the Junior and Tonale, based on Stellantis’ new STLA M platform.

Official Alfa Romeo wording says it will be a “true Alfa Romeo” with production set to take place in Italy.

Return of the hatch

Alfa Romeo will finally debut a replacement for the Giulietta that left production six years ago. Picture: Alfa Romeo

The second arrival will be the long overdue replacement for Giulietta, which will rival the Audi A3, BMW 1 Series and Mercedes-Benz A-Class, all renewed for new generations in 2027 and 2028.

Also expected to aim for the Volkswagen Golf, Honda Civic, Opel Astra and Toyota Corolla, the still unnamed hatch will ride on the new STLA One platform that debuts next year as a multi-energy architecture.

New platform

Stellantis’ new STLA One platform will debut in 2027. Picture: Stellantis

As such, it supports combustion and electric motivation, with the added ability to underpin B, C and D-segment products.

In fully electric guise, the platform uses 800-volts and according to Stellantis, will underpin more than 30 models across its product portfolio from now till 2035.

Special projects

More speciality products, similar to the 33 Stradale, will also be produced. Picture: Alfa Romeo

Described as a “special project”, the third new arrival will be a series of exclusive variants using the same formula as the 33 Stradale.

Finally, the Junior will undergo a mid-life refresh as it marks its second year of production this year.

Remaining unchanged for now is the Tonale, which received its maiden mid-life refresh last year.

New Giulia and Stelvio

Replacements for the current Giulia and Stelvio will only debut in 2028. Picture: Alfa Romeo

As is well-known by now, the current Giulia and Stelvio will live on until at least 2027 as new generations will now only premiere in 2028.

This after the pair’s planned unveilings last year and in 2026 were scrapped as a result of Stellantis backtracking on its plans to have Alfa Romeo being fully electric by 2027.

“We are changing our path because we were imagining Alfa Romeo’s future was electric-only, to respect the rules coming from Brussels,” Alfa Romeo boss, Santo Ficili, told Auto Express earlier this year.

Ficili added: “We need to change everything. We need to go from only-BEV to all the other powertrains. You can imagine what it means we need to change: to reinvent platforms, electronic architectures, connectivity of the car, not only for Alfa Romeo but all the [Stellantis] brands.”

As it stands, the next Giulia and Stelvio will move from the current Giorgio platform, which also underpins the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L, Maserati Grecale and GranTurismo, to the STLA Large instead of the STLA One.

The 2.9-litre bi-turbo V6 will be the retained for the next generation Stelvio Quadrifoglio and Giulia Quadrifoglio Verde. Picture: Alfa Romeo

It will, therefore, bring an end to the Giorgio, in an Alfa Romeo capacity, that had been supposed to end in 2021.

More in due course

Set to continue, is the 2.9-litre bi-turbo V6 that powers the Stelvio Quadrifoglio and Giulia Quadrifoglio Verde (QV), albeit with likely electrical assistance.

For now, it remains unknown as to why the “Fastlane 2030” plan will impact on Stellantis’ plans for Alfa Romeo in South Africa.