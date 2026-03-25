Limited-edition Alfa Romeo menswear now available through Cotton On

The limited-edition collection draws on Alfa Romeo's visual identity and 115-year motorsport legacy.

Alfa Romeo and Cotton On Men’s have partnered on a global licensing collaboration. And will bring the design character of the Italian automotive marque into a limited-edition menswear range.

Janus Janse van Rensburg, head of marketing and sales for Alfa Romeo at Stellantis South Africa, says the licensing partnership reflects how automotive culture increasingly intersects with fashion and lifestyle.

Defined by expressive design

“Alfa Romeo has always been defined by expressive design, engineering innovation and a racing heritage. And this continues to influence the brand today. Our vehicles are known for the emotional response they create on the road.”

“And this collaboration with Cotton On Men’s allows that design language to find expression in a different space. And also introduces the brand to new audiences,” he says.

The collection is styled in everyday settings, from road trips and travel to weekend social scenes. Picture: Supplied

115-year motorsport legacy

The limited-edition Alfa Romeo & Cotton On Men’s collection draws on Alfa Romeo’s visual identity and 115-year motorsport legacy. The range includes graphic tees, fleece items, and lifestyle pieces that draw on the brand’s distinctive Italian styling.

Dylan Cambridge, brand director of Cotton On Men’s, says the collaboration connects fashion with one of the world’s most recognisable automotive brands.

Connecting the product to the world

Cambridge says, “Cotton On Men’s is focused on building cultural relevance. And it does this by connecting our product to the worlds that matter most to our customers. Alfa Romeo is an iconic brand with a legacy built on performance, design, and heritage. Which makes it a natural partner for us.”

This collaboration allows us to translate that spirit into a limited-edition collection that brings automotive culture and everyday style together in a way that feels modern and globally relevant.”

The collaboration launches across several Cotton On territories, including Australia, the United States, South Africa and select Asia-Pacific regions.

This collaboration brings automotive culture and everyday style together. Picture: Supplied

Available at selected Cotton On stores

In South Africa, the collection will appear in selected Cotton On stores alongside local social media content. It will feature creators and lifestyle moments that reflect the energy around both brands.

Customers will see the collection styled in everyday settings. From road trips and travel to weekend social scenes. Connecting the spirit of Alfa Romeo with the relaxed lifestyle that Cotton On Men’s customers know and enjoy.