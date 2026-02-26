Alfa Romeo reopens order books for Giulia QV and Stelvio Q

Performance models can now once again be ordered as a result of production being extended to 2027.

Alfa Romeo South Africa has confirmed the reopening of order books for the performance Giulia QV and Stelvio Q models.

Here until 2027

Supposed to have been discontinued in 2024 with the farewell Super Sport versions, the European Union’s U-turn on a combustion engine vehicle ban by 2035 has resulted in sales of both models resuming in most Old Continent markets.

ALSO READ: Next Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio delayed further till 2028

For South Africa, this means orders will continue until 2027 when both will be gradually phased out in readiness for the all-new generations coming in 2028.

Speaking to Britain’s Auto Express last month, CEO Santo Ficili said: “We are changing our path because we were imagining Alfa Romeo’s future was electric only, to respect the rules coming from Brussels.

“We need to change everything. We need to go from only-BEV to all the other powertrains. You can imagine what it means we need to change, to reinvent platforms, electronic architectures, connectivity of the car, not only for Alfa Romeo but all the [Stellantis group] brands.”

Back in 2023, Alfa Romeo parent company Stellantis confirmed Milan will only produce electric vehicles by 2026 in readiness for the ban.

The EU’s relaxing of the rules, plus the sluggish uptakes of EVs, means the current Giulia and Stelvio will be 13 and 12 years old respectively by time their successors arrive.

What’s on offer?

Last updated in 2023, the Giulia QV and Stelvio Q remain mechanically and aesthetically unchanged, with the same applying to the interior and specification.

Unlike in Europe, though, the Ferrari-made 2.9 litre bi-turbo V6 develops 375kW instead of the 383kW. Torque is unchanged at 600Nm.

The Stelvio Q will remain in production until 2027 alongside the Giulia QV. Picture: Alfa Romeo

As before, the ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox sends power to the rear wheels in the Giulia and to all four in the Stelvio.

In terms of performance, the Giulia QV will get from 0-100km/h in 3.9 seconds, and the Stelvio Q in 3.8 seconds. Respective top speeds are 307km/h and 283km/h.

Colours and price

On the colour front, five hues are available: Nero Vulcano, Grigio Vesuvio, Rosso Etna, Verde Montreal, Blu Misano and Rosso Alfa.

Now available for ordering, both the Giulia QV and Stelvio Q’s price tags include a five-year 100 000km warranty and maintenance plan

Giulia

Giulia 2.0T Veloce – R1 153 900

Giulia QV – R2 039 900

Stelvio

Stelvio 2.0T Veloce – R1 312 900

Stelvio Q – R2 225 900

NOW READ: Alfa Romeo farewells Giulia QV and Stelvio Q with Super Sport edition