Plug-in hybrid Jaecoos destined for South Africa with serious shock

Newly launched Chery-owned brand's latest models will also be the most powerful ever sold in local soil.

J7 PHEV will be positioned above the Inferno as the new range-topping model. Image: Jaecoo

Its long awaited South African launch having happened this month, Chery-owned Jaecoo has released select details of new plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models due in South Africa within the next few months.

Preview…

Showcased at the China Auto Expo in Beijing, the models in question are modelled on the J7 and J8, the latter last year confirmed for the local market, then in petrol engine guise only.

ALSO READ: Plug-in hybrid Jaecoo J7 approved for South Africa in 2024

Indirectly previewed by the PHEV versions of the Tiggo 7 Pro e+ and Tiggo 8 Pro Hybrid at the brand’s New Journey, New Life International User Summit in Wuhu last year, the simply titled J7 PHEV and J8 PHEV both receive the same 1.5 T-GDI engine, paired with a lithium-ion battery pack and electric motor of which the specifications weren’t divulged.

…now final

J7 PHEV

Whereas the former comes in the shape of a 19.27-kWh cell in the Chery pair developing between 180kW/510Nm and 240kW/545Nm, in the J7 the unit has been retuned to produce 255kW/525Nm.

Connected to a new Dedicated Hybrid Transmission or DHT, the system offers a claimed all-electric range of 88 km and, in combined form, a supposed distance of 1 200 km.

Besides the PHEV badges, Jaecoo has also fitted the J7 PHEV with aerodynamically optimised 19-inch alloy wheels as a means of furthering efficiency.

Unsurprisingly, final specification for South Africa remains unknown, though expect more details to emerge before the J7 PHEV’s market debut around the third or fourth quarter.

J8 PHEV

A model that has remained in comparative obscurity, the J8, which debuted at the Shanghai Auto Show last year initially as the Jaecoo J9, will become the most expensive Chinese vehicle ever sold in South Africa come its market debut before year-end.

Set to be marketed exclusively with six-seats, the PHEV version will swap the 2.0 T-GDI engine for the mentioned hybrid, which has been upgraded further from that of the J7, thereby making it the most powerful vehicle from the People’s Republic South Africa will get.

Plug-in hybrid J8 will be flagship Jaecoo model, in addition to being the most powerful Chinese vehicle ever sold in South Africa. Image: Jaecoo

Combining the 1.5 T-GDI with Chery’s latest DHT system, additionally with an electric motor on each axle for an all-wheel-drive configuration, the Jaecoo J8 PHEV will have a combined output of 445kW/915Nm and accordingly, accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 5.4 seconds.

Similar to the J7, no details regarding battery size or the electric motors themselves were revealed, with the same being true of the claimed range.

Stay tuned

One part of the O&J division in South Africa operating separately from Chery – the ‘O’ referencing sister brand Omoda – expects more details about both models to become apparent over the next few months.

NOW READ: WATCH: Chery hits the sweet spot with the Jaecoo J7 (VIDEO)