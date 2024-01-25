First Toyota EVs coming to South Africa in 2025 headed by bZ4X

Delayed due in part to faulty wheel hub bolts, the bZ4X will be joined around the same time by its more powerful upscale twin, the Lexus RZ.

bZ4X will become Toyota’s first wholly electric vehicle sold in South Africa from 2025. Image: Jaco van der Merwe

With less than three years having passed since its world debut, Toyota has confirmed that its much delayed all-electric bZ4X will officially go on-sale in South Africa next year.

Delayed wait

Joined by its upscale Lexus twin, the RZ, at the automaker’s annual State of the Motor Industry conference at the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit on Thursday (25 January), the bZ4X had been earmarked for unveiling this year, but ultimately had to be withheld in part following a recall shortly after its debut due to wheels becoming detached as a result of improper hub bolts.

ALSO READ: Dedicated battery-powered Toyota bZ4X revealed

A recall that affected nearly 3 000 examples of the bZ4X and its twin, the Subaru Solterra, the same dilemma seemingly didn’t impact as the RZ as it debuted almost two years later in 2023.

While the Solterra is unlikely to become available anytime soon, both the bZ4X and RZ will as each brand’s first dedicated all-electric vehicle in South Africa.

Battery power

Based on the EV specific e-TNGA platform, with the bZ4X’s name denoting “Beyond Zero”, the “4” referencing the availability of four-wheel-drive and the “X” identifying it as a crossover, both will have a range of 400 km and derive motivation from a 71.4-kWh battery pack powering a 150 kW electric motor on the front axle.

In the case of the RZ though, only the four-wheel-drive derivative is likely to be offered, which adds a secondary 80 kW electric motor to the rear axle for a combined output of 230kW/435Nm.

While limited to 160 km/h, the RZ will get from 0-100 km/h in 5.6 seconds despite the system adding 85 kg for a kerb mass of the same 2 005 kg as its Toyota’s sibling.

More powerful RZ will be offered solely in four-wheel-drive guise. Image: Jaco van der Merwe

The bZ4X meanwhile will offer the four-wheel-drive system as well, but as an option as front-wheel-drive will be standard.

Compared to the RZ, power and torque figures are noticeably down in spite of the battery pack having the same size.

In the front-wheel-drive, outputs are rated at 150kW/265Nm and 160kW/336Nm in the four-wheel-drive. The respective 0-100 km/h sprint times are 8.4 seconds and 7.7 seconds respectively.

Some way to go

Described as “fun to drive” by Toyota, local market pricing, as well as specification, of both the RZ and bZ4X will only be announced in the latter stages of this year ahead of the commencing of sales in 2025.

NOW READ: WATCH: This is Toyota’s SA-bound all-electric SUV, the bZ4X