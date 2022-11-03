Spy images confirm Kia bakkie testing for the first time

Charl Bosch

The much-speculated on again, off again Kia bakkie is officially on track to become a reality, based on spy images leaked to social media.

Heavy masking fails to identify as the prototype as being a double cab. Image: kia_club_official

U-turning on the u-turn

Set to also spawn a Hyundai offshoot that will be completely different to the unibody Santa Cruz on sale in North America, the images, posted by the Kia_Club_Official Instagram page and bobaedream.co.kr forum, show the heavily disguised bakkie traversing the roads of South Korea with a frontal facia similar to the Mohave SUV that sits above the Telluride in the automaker’s global SUV range.

ALSO READ: No more: Kia’s Hilux and Ranger rival scrapped

Branded as a “sensitive topic” within Kia by its Australian division last year, who also backtracked on comments made the year before confirming the bakkie’s existing to be on the cards for 2023, the covered rear, which resembles that of the Tesla Cybertruck, shows vertical taillights and nothing else at present.

Covered loadbed sees the newcomer resembling the Tesla Cybertruck. Image: bobaedream.co.kr

Appearing to be a double cab based on close-up shots, the still-unnamed bakkie’s close resemblance to the Mohave, a model sold exclusively in South Korea, has deepened speculation that it will not only feature the same interior, but also drivetrain.

Bakkie-based SUV?

Korean only Mohave has seemingly been the styling inspiration for the new bakkie.

Despite it being known that Kia is considering the introduction of an electric bakkie, the body-on-frame newcomer’s apparent Mohave relations means it could get the latter’s 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel engine and eight-speed automatic gearbox.

In the Mohave, the unit produces 191kW/560Nm, which on paper is down on the 205kW/588Nm made by the newer straight-six oil-burner Hyundai uses in the upscale Genesis GV80.

Mohave already rides on a body-on-frame platform, an ideal fit then for the new bakkie.

Another option is the smaller 2.2-litre unit uses in the Sorento, Hyundai Santa Fe and Staria, though at present, nothing regarding this unit is being mentioned.

Mohave’s plush interior could well provide an indication of what the bakkie’s cabin could look like.

Were the six-cylinder oil-burner to be confirmed, it would result in the bakkie being almost on level terms with the 184kW/600Nm Ford Ranger V6 and all-new Volkswagen Amarok, and well ahead of the 150kW/500Nm Toyota Hilux 2.8 GD-6 on the power front.

Kia has, however, has not commented on the leaks, but expect them to become more frequent heading into 2023.