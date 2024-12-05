Subtly updated Peugeot Landtrek debuts with new diesel heart

Landtrek remains on-track to be assembled locally from 2026 at Peugeot parent company Stellantis' Coega Plant outside Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.

Landtrek becomes the latest model to receive Peugeot’s new Lion corporate logo. Image: Peugeot

Having made its return to the bakkie segment four years ago, Peugeot has given the Landtrek its first mid-life overhaul consisting not only of exterior and interior revisions, but also a more powerful turbodiesel engine option.

Changes outside

Still spun-off of the Kaicene F70, known since earlier this year as the Changan F70, the Landtrek’s revised aesthetics are comparatively small, yet still include redesigned front and rear bumpers, claw-motif LED daytime running lights, a new grille resplendent with Peugeot’s new Lion corporate badge, and gloss black fog light surrounds.

NOW READ: WATCH: New Peugeot Landtrek bakkies heading to SA (VIDEO)

At the rear, and besides the new bumper, the only other change involves the Lion logo on the tailgate making way for a block letter Peugeot script placed above a 3D Landtrek badge that moves from the bottom left to the centre.

Bigger change at the rear is the new Peugeot script and Landtrek badge on the tailgate. Image: Peugeot

Again offered as either a single cab or double cab, the Landtrek’s dimensions remain unchanged, as does the claimed ground clearance of between 214 and 235 mm, the 600 mm wading depth, approach angle of 25°, breakover angle of 29° and departure angle of 27°.

Still able to haul two Euro pallets or three in the case of the single cab, the claimed tow rating is still 3 000 kg with the mentioned new oil-burner upping this to 3 500 kg.

Look closely inside

Inside, the changes are more subtle and includes improved software for the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, further revised with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for the first time.

Interior changes mostly centres around the 10-inch infotainment system. Image: Peugeot

The new Lion emblem on the steering wheel and a seven-inch digital instrument cluster on higher-end trim levels rounds the interior off.

New diesel made by Fiat

As mentioned though, pride of place resides up front where the Landtrek gains the 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine used in its rebadged sibling, the Fiat Titano.

Once used in the European-market Jeep Cherokee, and currently in the Boxer van, the Fiat-made Multijet unit has, however, been uprated from the 132kW/400Nm it makes in the South America-only Titano, to 147kW/450Nm.

Single cab Landtrek will soon join the double cab in South Africa. Image: Peugeot

A six-speed manual is again the standard transmission, with the option being a new eight-speed automatic.

Carried over is the existing 1.9-litre turbodiesel developing 110kW/350Nm, and the 2.4-litre turbo-petrol rated at 155kW/320Nm or 157kW/306Nm in the case of the Mexico-market only Ram 1200.

Landtrek range again consists of singe and double cab bodystyles. Image: Peugeot

In both models’ case, a six-speed manual comes standard with the option being a six-speed automatic.

As before, buyers have a choice of rear-wheel-drive or a part-time four-wheel-drive system with low range plus an electronically locking rear diff-lock.

Local production still happening

Soon to arrive in key markets identified as South America, the Middle East and Africa, the facelift Landtrek is expected to make its local market debut in 2025 ahead of the commencing of production at the currently under construction plant in the Coega IDZ outside Gqeberha from 2026.

NOW READ: Peugeot bakkie too slow to threaten Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger