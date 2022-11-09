All-new, all-EV Volvo EX90 revealed as XC90 successor

Charl Bosch

After almost three years of rumours, speculative reports and more recently, a barrage of teaser images and details, Volvo has officially revealed the replacement for the XC90, the all-new EX90.

Uncovered in a series of patent images in August, the newcomer, its name pronounced “e-ex-90” and not “ex-90” as alleged at one point, keeps the same silhouette as its predecessor, but introduces the same styling language electric sister brand Polestar brandishes on its line-up of vehicles.

The electric Thor

Tipped as being the new statement maker for the Chinese-owned Swedish brand, the EX90, as extensively reported previously, debuts Volvo’s new Scalable Production Architecture (SPA) platform called SPA2 designed from the start to accommodate only electric propulsion.

ALSO READ: Open secret confirmed: Incoming Volvo EX90 will be electric only

As evidenced by the sealed grille teased this month, the EX90 eschews internal combustion power entirely as per the brand’s move to becoming a maker of electric vehicles only by 2030.

In addition to the Polestar touches, the EX90 keeps the signature Thor’s Hammer LED headlights made famous by the now outgoing XC90, albeit revised in an extended design profile from the main beam down to the fog lamps on the flanks of the bumper.

Down the side, the same profile as the XC90 prevails, but at the rear, the taillights sport a distinctive L-shape separated from the vertical top half by a spoiler integrated into the bootlid. More telling is the lack of exhaust outlets that have resulted in a flush lower bumper section complete with the faux diffuser.

Rear facia is also new and resembles that of past Volvo models.

Aside from being conceived as an EV, the EX90 has also been designed with sustainability in-mind. As such, much of its new platform and chassis contains recycled steel and aluminium, with materials made from reused plastic bottles featuring inside.

A matter of tech

Arguably the most prominent technological feature though is the much reported on LiDAR system that sits in a module inside the cabin behind the windscreen.

A core aspect of Volvo’s tech focus that also debuts on the EX90, the system uses a combination of the brand’s own software, 16 ultrasonic sensors, eight cameras and five radars to scan the road ahead for potential dangers and pedestrians up to 250 metres away.

Interior a massive departure from that of the XC90

Said to represent the next step in Volvo’s safety focus, the LiDAR sensors are claimed to react immediately in a hazardous situation, while working in added tandem with the semi-autonomous Pilot Assist system.

According to Volvo, “the sensors don’t get tired or distracted” and, thanks to sensors inside that scans the driver’s alertness levels, “understands when you’re distracted, drowsy or otherwise inattentive”.

Screen time

As hinted by a teaser grab of the dashboard last month, the interior of the EX90 differs dramatically from that of the XC90 in both look and design.

Seats can be decked-out in a new eco-friendly textile called Nordico.

Besides offering a new range of eco-friendly materials and textiles, the dash itself is now devoid of any buttons or dials as these have all been integrated into the brand-new portrait-style 14.5-inch display co-developed with Google.

Fitted with 5G as standard, the system replaces the old nine-inch Sensus Connect display and also serves as entry to a new type of Bowers & Wilkins sound system resplendent with what Volvo calls Dolby Atmos aided further by speakers integrated into the headrests.

In another first, the EX90’s key becomes the user’s smartphone for locking, unlocking and starting. A freestanding digital instrument cluster, solitary dial on the centre console, new steering wheel with touch-sensitive buttons and an equally new column mounted gear lever rounds the tech fest off.

Deconstructed LiDAR module found inside behind the windscreen

About that EV surge…

As with the XC90, the EX90 provides seating for seven but as with the respective dimensions, no details regarding the exact boot space came out of Gothenburg.

What did though was the amount of twist provided by a completely new 111-kWh battery driving two magnet electric motors on each axle.

Delivering a substantial 380kW/910Nm, the EX90 also replaces the XC90 T8 Recharge as the most powerful production Volvo ever made with respective power and torque gains of 30kW/201Nm without the need for an internal combustion engine.

Designed from the onset as an electric vehicle means added space underneath the bonnet.

Despite not disclosing any performance or weight details, the EX90 will have a single charge range of 600 km and according to Volvo, charge from 0-80% using a fast charger in 30 minutes.

A less powerful model is also expected, but only after the commencing of sales in the first quarter of 2024.

Order books however only open in late 2023 at which point, more details would’ve become apparent, including availability for South Africa.