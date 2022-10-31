Already updated Chery Tiggo 7 Pro revealed

Charl Bosch

Although it revealed the Tiggo 7 Pro to the South African market only this year, Chery has taken the wraps off of the facelift model two years after its official world debut in China.

While offered in two distinct models globally depending on the market, South Africa being the recipient of the more upscale Plus derivative without the nomenclature being present, the uptakes are prominent and not just restricted to the interior and exterior.

Dodge Charger-like rear facia has not been as extensively reworked as the front has been.

Outwardly, Chery has redesigned the front bumper as well as the air inlets on the flanks, while also equipping the Tiggo 7 Pro with headlights from the Tiggo 8 Pro and a Mercedes-AMG Panamericana-style grille with vertical chrome slats.

Mounted on newly designed alloy wheels measuring between 18 to 19-inches, the Chinese automaker has been more subtle at the rear in the fitting of a lightly restyled bumper, clear light clusters and moving the Chery script logo onto the central light bar for a final look mirroring that of the Dodge Charger.

ALSO READ: Chery Tiggo 7 Pro another stepping stone in Chinese uprising

Inside, the interior now takes inspirations from that of the Omoda 5 by receiving a new “single piece” infotainment system and instrument cluster, a new steering with block letter Chery badging as opposed to the actual badge, restyled air vents, a new centre console no longer with the climate control panel, upgraded materials and a chunky new gear lever seemingly derived from the long discontinued Aston Martin DBS.

Although no details about possible chassis changes emerged, what did was the engine options, namely a new 1.6 T-GDI delivering 147kW/290Nm and a plug-in hybrid that combines the existing 1.5 T-GDI with two electric motors for a total system output of 236 kW. Both units are paired as standard to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Interior changes have been extensive .

Expected to go on-sale in China before the end of the year, chances are that the updated Tiggo 7 Pro could potentially be availed to South Africa as well, but more than likely only in 2023 should approval be given.

Images and additional information from motor1.com Brazil.