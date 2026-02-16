Motoring

Lepas launching soon as first batch of L4s arrive in South Africa

Picture of Charl Bosch

Compiled by Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

3 minute read

16 February 2026

08:50 am

Lepas will be positioned above Chery, but, seemingly, below Omoda. It will, however, have its own dealer network separate from Chery.

First Lepas models arrive in South Africa

L4 will be Lepas’ entry-level product. Picture: Lepas

Its South African operations starting next month, Lepas has released first images of the first batch of L4s arriving on local soil.

Three models

The third sub-division of Chery to come to South Africa after Omoda & Jaecoo and Jetour, the now well-known line-up will be lead by the L4, followed later by the L6 and eventually, the L8.

ALSO READ: Incoming: New Lepas L4 almost here

Launched on the sidelines of the Shanghai Auto Show last year, all three models will use existing Chery engines and platforms, but with unique aesthetics and interior design.

L4 expectations

In the case of the L4, it will ride on what Lepas calls its LEX platform. The claimed overall length is 4 400 mm and wheelbase 2 700 mm.

Although able to support electrification in the form of self-charging or plug-in hybrid setup, the L4 will, initially, derive power solely from the familiar 1.5 T-GDI engine.

First Lepas models arrive in South Africa
An initial batch of 500 L4s have docked in South Africa. Picture: Lepas.

Used in the Tiggo 4, Tiggo Cross, Tiggo 7 and Omoda C5, Lepas has tweaked the unit for more torque, with an output increase of five Newton Metres to 235 Nm.

Power is unchanged at 115 kW. The anticipated only transmission option is a seven-speed dual-clutch.

Dealers locked in

Docking first, an initial batch of 500 L4’s are coming South Africa distributed to the 33 Lepas dealers across the country.

First Lepas models arrive in South Africa
Eventual Leaps range will have three models; (L-R) L4, L8 and L6. Picture: Lepas

As with Omoda & Jaecoo, Jetour and soon iCaur, Lepas will be separate from Chery with its own dealer network and product signature.

“Seeing the first L4s driven off the vessel and onto our roads made everything feel real. We are bringing something truly special to South African drivers,” Lepas South Africa General Manager, Jay Jay Botes, said in a statement.

More soon

Expect more details of the L4, as well as the L6 and L8, next month at Lepas’ official market premiere.

NOW READ: New Chery-owned brand Lepas launched, coming to South Africa

