Is this it? Wraps come ‘export market’ Chery KP31 concept bakkie

Near-production ready concept will, likely, to be offered locally instead of the Himla, and uses a plug-in hybrid turbodiesel powertrain.

First mentioned last year as part of two-tier bakkie project, Chery officially removed the wraps from the internally named KP31 concept in Australia in the early hours of Monday morning (23 February).

KP31 vs Himla

Reported at the time as being the model for exports market instead of the domestic market Himla, the double cab-only KP31 sports a much more aggressive and retro design than its sibling.

Derived from the Ford Bronco and when viewed from the side, the BYD Shark, the boxy KP31 also draws visually from sub-brand Jetour’s incoming P5.

As is equally well-known, the P5 will, also, enter production later this year under the off-road focused Zongheng brand.

Known details

Compared to the Himla, which went on-sale towards the end of last year as the Rely R08, the KP31 rides on a body-on platform, with a reported payload of 1 000 kg and tow-rating of 3 500 kg.

According to carsales.com.au, its dimensions amount to 5 610 mm in overall length, with a width of 1 920 mm and height of 1 925 mm.

Subsequently, though, Chery stated the eventual production model will have a reduced overall length of 5 450 mm.

Electrified diesel

Still a concept, and therefore not seen inside, the KP31’s main talking point involves its confirmed powertrain.

Also mentioned last year, the KP31 derives motivation from a 2.5-litre turbodiesel engine, but with electrification in the form of a plug-in hybrid layout.

Opposite of the petrol-centred BYD Shark and Ford Ranger PHEV, Chery didn’t divulge any further details, only saying the setup will have an efficiency improvement of 10% over a conventional diesel engine.

At the unveiling of Himla, no less than five powertrains were mentioned, one a 2.5-litre plug-in hybrid oil-burner capable of outputting of 260kW/680Nm.

In production form, the R08 uses a conventional unassisted 2.3-litre diesel producing 120kW/420Nm.

As it stands, Chery didn’t confirm the mentioned power outputs, nor any other mechanical details such as the presence of a low range transfer case, locking differentials of the type of four-wheel drive system.

Bowing in Beijing?

However, speculation has mounted that the production KP31 could well debut at the Beijing Auto Show in April.

What’s more, a third model is also known to be in the works, the T1TP, unveiled at Chery’s annual International User Summit in Wuhu last year.

What’s in it for South Africa?

Meanwhile, the KP31 is likely to arrive in South Africa either this year or in 2027 based on comments made by Chery President, Zhang Guibing, last year.

“From next year we will [make our products with] right-hand drive. From next year, we might bring two pick-ups to South Africa,” he said.

At the same time, Chery’s Chief Engineer for International Programs, Peter Matkin, told carexpert.com.au, “[the local development] definitely has that capability, then, to go to markets like South Africa, some markets in South America”.

In addition, the KP31 has emerged as the likeliest candidate for local production once Chery completes its full acquisition of Nissan’s Rosslyn plant outside Pretoria by mid-year.

For the moment, though, this is nothing but speculation and subject to confirmation.

