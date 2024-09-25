Audi prices returning diesel-powered Q3 and Q3 Sportback
Re-introduction of the oil-burners seemingly comes at the expense of the RS Q3 no longer listed.
TDI’s re-introduction will apply to the Urban and depicted Black trim levels of the standard Q3 and Q3 Sportback. Picture: Audi
Absent from its model realignment in March, Audi has re-introduced diesel power to the Q3 and Q3 Sportback ranges, seemingly at the expense of the RS Q3.
Modelled on the Urban and Black variants, the newly added four models again utilise the 35 moniker, but with the petrol engine denoting TFSI eschewed in favour of the TDI designation.
TDI replaces TFSI
Paired with a seven-speed S tronic transmission with drive going to the front wheels only, the 2.0-litre oil burner develops 110kW/340Nm and according to Audi, will take the standard Q3 from 0-100 km/h in 9.2 seconds and on to a top speed of 207 km/h.
Compared to the 35 TFSI, the 35 TDI has a claimed fuel consumption figure of 4.9 L/100 km instead of 7.2 L/100 km.
Spec
Urban
Standard specification for the TDI is unchanged from the TFSI and in the case of the Urban introduced in May this year, consists of 18-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry and push-button start, an electric tailgate, a glass panoramic sunroof, reverse camera and Park Plus Assist.
Also carried over is a six-speaker sound system, auto on/off LED headlights, heated and folding electric mirrors, rain sense wipers, dual-zone climate control, roof rails, the 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit Display and the 10.1-inch MMI Navigation Plus infotainment system.
Black
As per its name, the Black Edition receives black exterior trim, black mirror caps and a black Singleframe grille, as well as a black roof liner and 19-inch S alloy wheels.
Besides the items already mentioned on the Urban, the Black additionally gets S sport seats that are heated and electric at the front, a flat-bottom steering wheel and what Audi calls the storage and luggage compartment package.
Price
Similar to the TFSI models, the quartet of Q3 TDI’s are covered by a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan.
Q3
- Q3 35 TFSI Advanced S tronic – R760 100
- Q3 35 TFSI Urban S tronic – R818 620
- Q3 35 TFSI Black S tronic – R879 050
- Q3 35 TDI Urban S tronic – R854 820
- Q3 35 TDI Black S tronic – R921 250
- Q3 40 TFSI S line quattro S tronic – R830 300
Q3 Sportback
- Q3 35 TFSI Urban S tronic – R844 250
- Q3 35 TFSI Black S tronic – R904 650
- Q3 35 TDI Urban S tronic – R880 420
- Q3 35 TDI Black S tronic – R946 850
- Q3 40 TFSI S line quattro S tronic – R855 900
