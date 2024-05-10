Urban clothed Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback prices revealed

Urban modes receive more standard equipment, albeit without significant exterior revisions.

Similar to the Q3 Black, the Urban mainly recieves a series of cosmetic additions. Image: Audi

Audi has resumed its roll-out of the limited edition Urban models, this time on the Q3 and Q3 Sportback after adding the black pack clad derivatives in March.

What’s new?

Modelled on the mid-range Advanced trim level positioned below the flagship S line that serves as base for the Black, the Urban sports a more restrained look in that its only visual change involves the fitting of 18-inch alloy wheels in place of the standard 17-inches, plus a panoramic sunroof.

Included as standard are more specification items, namely an electric tailgate, keyless entry and push-button start, a reverse camera, Park Plus Assist and, as part of the Comfort Package, heated and electric front seats.

Urban rides as standard on 18-inch alloy wheels. Image: Audi

Carried over is the 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit Display and 10.1-inch MMI Navigation Plus infotainment system, roof rails, auto on/off LED headlights, ambient lighting, rain sense wipers, heated and folding electric mirrors and dual-zone climate control.

Standard inside is the Comfort package plus a panoramic sunroof. Image: Audi

Further no-cost fittings is the six-speaker sound system, partial leather upholstery, front and rear armrests, a frameless rear-view mirror and a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel.

Same power

Up front, Audi has made no changes by retaining the 1.4 TFSI engine as per the 35 TFSI designation it will soon be dropping.

Producing 110kW/250Nm, drive in both the standard Q3 and Q3 Sportback is delivered to the front wheels through the seven-speed S tronic transmission.

Price

Additions that up the Q3 range to 11 variants, both the Q3 Urban and Sportback Urban’s sticker prices include a five-year/100 000 km Audi Freeway maintenance plan as standard.

Q3 35 TFSI S tronic – R729 100

Q3 Sportback 35 TFSI S tronic – R754 700

Q3 35 TFSI Advanced S tronic – R749 100

Q3 35 TFSI Urban S tronic – R791 780

Q3 Sportback 35 TFSI Urban S tronic – R817 470

Q3 35 TFSI S Line S tronic – R763 100

Q3 Sportback 35 TFSI S line S tronic – R788 700

Q3 40 TFSI S line quatto S tronic – R814 000

Q3 Sportback 40 TFSI S line quattro S tronic – R839 600

Q3 35 TFSI Black S tronic – R868 050

Q3 Sportback 35 TFSI Black S tronic – R893 650

