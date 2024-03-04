Audi ups Q2, Q3 and A3 model count with Urban and Black editions

Eight of the 10 models are all based on the respective entry level 35 TFSI variants.

Having set the ball into motion with the unveiling of the special Black Edition of the A4 in November last year, Audi has now expanded dark accented touches to the Q3, Q2 and A3, while also introducing Urban variants of the latter pair.

Largely alternations with no changes being applied inside, the addition of the new models does, however, come with more standard specification items of which some were only available as cost options until now.

Q2

The recipient of a mid-life interior overhaul in Europe last month, the special edition Q2 does without the interior upgrade the Four Rings will most likely only apply towards the end of the year if approved.

Set to bow-out entirely though before or in 2025, the Urban package sees the inclusion of 18-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, the Matrix LED headlights, leatherette seats and the Comfort package comprising an electric tailgate, heated front seats with lumbar support and a pair of rear mounted USB ports.

Also standard is Lane Departure Warning, Park Assist Plus and the 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit Display instrument cluster. Carried over though is the older 8.8-inch MMI infotainment system, albeit with the Audi Phone Box connectively pack.

As its name points out, the black styling package builds on the Urban by adding black mirror caps, a black finish to the Audi four rings, black sideblades, the S sport suspension, S line 19-inch black alloy wheels and inside, the flat-bottom S steering wheel.

Up front, no changes have taken place, meaning the 1.4 TFSI engine’s outputs of 110kW/250Nm continue to be directed to the front wheels through a seven-speed S tronic transmission.

Q3

Modelled on the flagship S line variants of the entry-level engine 35 TFSI instead of the range-topping 40 TFSI, the black pack extends to both the standard Q3 and Q3 Sportback, again without any mechanical alterations having taken place.

As with the Q2 therefore, the 1.4 TFSI engine develops an unchanged 110kW/250Nm, which goes to the front wheels through the mentioned seven-speed S tronic ‘box.

The Q3’s first major update since its global debut in 2018, and local in 2019, the black boasts darkened mirror caps and trim, a panoramic sunroof and expanded parking sensors as part of the Park Assist Plus system.

Standard inside is the Comfort package made-up of leatherette upholstery, heated and electric front seats with lumbar support, an electric tailgate and front and rear armrests.

Further furnished with the S line package adds 19-inch alloy wheels, S sport seats, a black roofliner and a flat-bottom steering wheel to the mix.

A3

Announced back in 2022 as having received approval for a fifth generation due only in 2027, the A3’s inclusion of the Urban and Black packages has also resulted in more features being afforded to the performance S3.

Again, Audi has opted to make the Urban and Black packs available on the 35 TFSI variants of the standard A3 Sportback and sedan, meaning the same outputs and solitary transmission option as on the Q2 and Q3.

For the Urban, the added spec items comprise an Audi branded sound system, LED headlights, dual-zone climate control, a sunroof, rear parking sensors, auto-dimming side mirrors and 17-inch alloy wheels.

In addition, the black adds dark accents, mirror caps and finishes to the 18-inch alloy wheels, plus ambient interior lighting, a black finish for the Audi four rings, leatherette upholstery and the S line steering wheel.

S3

With the flagship RS3 not being privy to any changes, the S3’s new standard extras comprise a Bang & Olufsen sound system, Nappa leather seats that are heated and electric at the front, Matrix LED headlights, a sunroof, ambient lighting, black four rings, 19-inch S alloy wheels and the Adaptive Chassis Control system.

Included as part of the technology package are two USB ports at the rear, the 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster and the 10.1-inch MMI infotainment system with integrated satellite navigation.

As before, the 2.0 TFSI produces an as is 213kW/400Nm delivered to all four wheels through the seven-speed S tronic ‘box.

Top speed is limited to 250 km/h with both the Sportback and sedan completing the 0-100 km/h dash in 4.9 seconds.

Price

Included with each of the 10 model’s price tag is a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan.

Q2

Q2 35 TFSI Urban S tronic – R728 130

Q2 35 TFSI Black S tronic – R741 630

Q3

Q3 35 TFSI Black S tronic – R866 950

Q3 Sportback 35 TFSI Black S tronic – R892 550

A3

A3 Sportback 35 TFSI Urban S tronic – R737 80

A3 Sedan 35 TFSI Urban S tronic – R752 800

A3 Sportback 35 TFSI Black S tronic – R790 500

A3 Sedan 35 TFSI Black S tronic – R805 500

S3 Sportback – R1 089 500

S3 Sedan – R1 104 500

