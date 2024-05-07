Audi Q3 Black Edition takes guesswork out of choosing add-ons

Special edition treatment makes this attractive SUV good to go off showroom floor.

Some carmakers offer so many optional extras to the extent that a potential buyer needs to take a week off work to study the lengthy document of add-ons.

While Audi is one of the usual suspects, Ingolstad’s local division has started to alleviate a lot of this pain by grouping together packages of the most popular options over the last few years.

The manufacturer has now gone one step further by applying special edition treatment to a number of its core models ranges. So as an alternative to choosing various packages, these models each include a number of packages which each consists of a number of features to take the guesswork out of choosing the right car.

ALSO READ: Audi scrapping confusing “power number” denominators

Audi Q3 gets special edition treatment

One of these models is the Audi Q3 35 TFSI Black Edition, which The Citizen Motoring had the chance to sample recently. Based on the S Line variant of the 35 TFSI, the Black Edition features numerous exterior styling enhancements and loads of additional comfort.

The 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine has been carried over from the donor model with no change in output. The blown four-pot mill produces 110kW of power and 250Nm of torque, which is sent to the front wheels via seven-speed S-Tronic transmission.

The Audi Q3 Black Edition rides on 19-inch wheels. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

On the outside, the Audi Q3 Black Edition features the black styling pack, which adds blacked-out side mirrors and trim to go with 19 inch alloy wheels and a panoramic sunroof.

ALSO READ: Sublime Audi S8 ensures sedans are far from extinction

Creature comforts

Inside, the comfort package adds an electric tailgate, electrically adjustable and heated front seats with four-way lumbar support to go with door leatherette armrests.

Sports front seats, flat-bottom steering wheel, and black headlining all come courtesy of the sports package.

The Audi Q3 Black Edition is priced at R866 950, which is a premium of R103 850 over the Q3 TSFI 35 S Line. This difference looks huge on paper, but if you are very likely to pay more if you are going to add these packages one by one. Or, more much less if you are going to add up what the total of each individual extra will cost.

German quality

What was it like spending a week in the Black Edition? Very enjoyable. These days our market might be flooded with affordable Chinese SUVs, but there is simply no replacement for premium quality like you find in the Audi Q3. Like road test editor Mark Jones always says, there is an aura of German engineering quality about these cars that rivals can’t match.

The exterior styling enhancements gives the Q3 attitude without being over the top, while the more comfortable interior makes it so much more desirable. Between the plush finishing, the digital instrument cluster, connected infotainment, heated seats and panoramic sunroof, everyone’s needs should be

catered for.

The Audi Q3’s driver’s seat is a comfortable place. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Adults have plenty of head and legroom in the rear, while the 550-litre boot bodes well for daily life and road trips. With the electric tailgate always a sure-fire winner.

Making this Audi Q3 all the more enjoyable is the peach of a petrol mill, which also serves elsewhere in the Volkswagen stable on the Tiguan. The engine and gearbox combination ensures a smooth ride, while the handling is rock solid.

The only thing we don’t like about this mill is the turbo lag when pulling off, a burden also carried by the Tiguan. But once on the move, it’s plain sailing.

Audi Q3 hits the spot

We achieved fuel consumption of just under 10L/100km, which is par for the course when taken into account it was all city traffic.

The Audi Q3 35 TFSI Black Edition is a welcome addition to the SUV line-up. It offers good looks and great comfort without giving buyers sleepless nights mulling over optional extras. Mission accomplished.