Chiselled and sharpened facelift Audi Q7 and SQ8 priced

Initially, the Q7 will debut solely with petrol power with the TFSI V6 being joined in January by the now petrol-powered SQ7. No mentioning of a diesel was made.

Having divulged pricing of the facelift Q8 and SQ8 at the end of last month, Audi has now done the same with the revised Q7 as well as its performance offshoot, the SQ7.

Unveiled at the beginning of this year, Ingolstadt’s flagship SUV remains only in its second generation introduced in 2015, therefore making it one of the oldest models in its global product range.

Updated for the first time four years ago, the latest refresh not only brings exterior refreshments, but also a change of engine for the SQ7 and somewhat bizarrely, the complete absence of a diesel engine for the first time in South Africa.

Aggressive restyling

Externally, the Q7’s external tweaks are easy to spot and consist of a slimmer Singleframe grille, a narrower but also rounder lower air intake, redesigned bumpers with wider air intakes on the flanks of the front, and new alloy wheels up to 22-inches.

Although not as extensive, the rear facia’s changes also easy to spot. Image: Audi

As with the Q8, the Q7 gets new light clusters with the fronts receiving the Matrix LEDs as standard, or the Matrix Laser diodes as an option. Utilised for the rear are the standard OLED diodes or the optional digital OLED LEDs.

Unique to the SQ7 is the otherwise optional S line styling package, S alloy wheels also up to 22-inches, and the black exterior package available as a cost option on the Q7.

Look closely inside

Similar to the Q8, Audi has been discreet with the Q7’s interior and as such, has opted to keep the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the 8.6-inch climate control panel as is.

Interior has not undergone any radical redesigns. Image: Audi

New though for the 10.1-inch MMI infotainment system though is the Volkswagen Group’s latest MIB3 software and the S line interior pack as an option.

Underneath

Underneath, the MLB Evo platform, which also underpins the Q8, Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus, Porsche Cayenne and Volkswagen Touareg, receives an updated electronic adaptive air suspension system with continuous damping as well as a Lift mode that raises the overall ride height by 60 mm when going off-road.

Biggest change to the SQ7 is the eschewing of the 4.0 TDI V8 engine. Image: Audi

On-road, the suspension lowers by 30 mm and by 15 mm when switched to Dynamic mode. The final addition is active rear-wheel steering, albeit only for the SQ7.

Petrol-power only

As mentioned, the Q7’s under-bonnet tweaks see hybridisation being introduced in the form of a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.

With the omission of the long serving 3.0 TDI V6 that could return in 2025 should approval be given, the Q7 makes do with the 3.0 TFSI V6 as its sole option – the first petrol engine since the previous generation’s 3.6 FSI V6 and 4.2 FSI V8.

Interior differences from the Q7 are mostly related to colours and materials. Image: Audi

Denoted by the 55 TFSI badge, the turbocharged bent-six develops 250kW/500Nm and propels the Q7 from 0-100 km/h in 5.6 seconds and on to a limited top speed of 250 km/h.

Sending the amount to twist to Audi’s quattro all-wheel-drive system is an eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox.

Joining the SQ8, the SQ7 bids farewell to the 4.0 TDI V8 and becomes the recipient of the 4.0 TFSI used in the United States.

Black styling package comes standard on the SQ7. Picture: Audi

Pumping out 373kW/770Nm, the petrol produces 53 kW more than the TDI, but 130 Nm less with its top speed also being restricted to 250 km/h. The claimed 0-100 km/h dash is faster though at 4.1 seconds.

Firing in a 1-3-7-2-6-5-4-8 cylinder sequence, the V8’s allotted power also goes to all four wheels through the eight-speed Tiptronic ‘box.

Price

Now available, the initial line-up spans three models with the SQ7 making its market premiere next January.

Therefore as with the Q8, the Q7 offers a choice of Platinum or Black trim grades that denote the choice of exterior trim detailing.

Q7 55 TFSI Platinum quattro Tiptronic – R1 958 000

Q7 55 TFSI Black quattro Tiptronic – R1 987 900

SQ7 – TBC

