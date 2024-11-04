Wait over as Chery puts price tag on new Tiggo Cross

The essential facelift version of the Tiggo 4 Pro will adopt the Cross name and slot-in above the former but below the bigger Tiggo 7 Pro.

Tiggo Cross bridges the gap between the Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo 7 Pro in Chery’s product range. Image: Chery

Officially shown on South African soil at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring in August, Chery has now confirmed price and specification details of the new Tiggo Cross.

Straddling the gap

In essence the third facelift applied to the Tiggo 4 Pro since its unveiling in China seven years ago as the Tiggo 5x, the Cross, which will be marketed as the Tiggo 4 Pro in other markets, forms part of a two-tier product approach in which it effectively becomes a step-up from the former rather than its replacement.

As such, it also fills the gap below the Tiggo 7 Pro with the same frontal styling and a completely different rear loosely resembling that of the facelift Volkswagen T-Cross.

Measuring 4 318 mm long, 1 831 mm wide, 1 662 mm high and 2 610 mm long on the wheelbase front, the Cross loses eight millimetres on height compared to the Tiggo 4 Pro, with its suspension consisting of MacPherson struts at the front and a torsion beam at the rear.

Same engine, no more CVT

Replacing the mid-range Comfort and flagship Elite SE variants of the Tiggo 4 Pro, the Tiggo Cross comes in Comfort and Elite trim levels motivated by the familiar 1.5 T-GDI petrol engine.

Unlike in Australia, the unit for South Africa has been carried over without any torque gains as it was previously alleged it would produce the same 230 Nm as in the Omoda C5.

Rear facia differs extensively from the Tiggo 4 Pro. Image: Chery

Instead, the mill develops the same 210 Nm as in the Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo 7 Pro with power again pegged at 108 kW. Gone though is the CVT replaced by a six-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Due to arrive next year, a hybrid version will be made utilising a plug-in hybrid powertrain of which nothing is known as present.

Spec

Comfort

In terms of features, the Comfort comes mounted on 17-inch alloy wheels and additionally sports folding electric mirrors, auto on/off LED headlights and fog lamps, an illuminated LED rear logo bar and chrome exhaust outlets.

Lightly revised from the Tiggo 4 Pro, the interiors’ creature comforts consist of a dual 10.25-inch infotainment system and instrument cluster, the latter with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a six-speaker sound system with RDS, keyless entry and push-button start, leather seats, a wireless smartphone charger and a drive mode selector with three settings; Eco, Normal and Sport.

A number of more subtle changes have happened inside. Image: Chery

Also standard are;

type A and C USB ports;

Hello Chery voice recognition;

remote engine start;

front and rear armrests;

all-around one-touch open/close electric windows;

dual-zone climate control;

ambient lighting;

six airbags;

tyre pressure monitor;

traction control;

cruise control;

reverse camera;

front and rear parking sensors;

Hill Descent Control;

Hill Start Assist

Elite

For the top-spec Elite, the 17-inch wheels makes way for 18-inch alloys and the conventional paint-free brake calipers for red painted stoppers.

The Elite’s specification sheet further includes a panoramic sunroof, heated and electric front seats and Chery’s advanced safety and driver assistance systems comprising Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto High Beam Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Front Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and the 360-degree surround-view camera system.

Price

Now available, both the Tiggo Cross Comfort and Elite’s sticker price include a five-year/150 000 km warranty, a five-year/60 000 km service plan and the first-owner only 10-year/one million km engine warranty.

Tiggo Cross 1.5 T-GDI Comfort DCT – R399 900

Tiggo Cross 1.5 T-GDI Elite DCT – R449 900

