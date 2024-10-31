Audi puts sticker on aggressively facelifted Q8 and now petrol SQ8

Expanded Q8 range carries over the same engines as before, but with hybrid assistance. In the case of the SQ8 though, the torque-laden TDI V8 has been dropped.

Extensively updated Q8 and SQ8 arrive on local soil after premiering at the IAA in Munich last year. Image: Audi

Still in its first generation, but facelifted at the IAA in Munich last year, Audi South Africa has officially revealed price and spec details of the updated Q8 as well as the now petrol-powered SQ8.

New outside

Prevailing as Ingolstadt’s joint combustion engine flagship SUV with the Q7, the Q8’s easy-to-spot exterior changes consist of a new, slimmer Singleframe grille, five new alloy wheel designs between 22 and 23-inches, a new front bumper and the option of a dark grey or gloss black finish to the Audi four rings.

Taking prominence on the front facia are the new light clusters with standard Matrix LEDs, or as an option, the Matrix Laser diodes that use 24 LEDs to provide improved illumination at speeds above 70 km/h.

At the rear, both the Q8 and SQ8 receive a new bumper, standard OLED or optional digital OLED lights, an LED light bar running the full width of the tailgate between the clusters and new exhaust outlets.

SQ8 sees a change up front from diesel to petrol motivation. Image: Audi

Going further, the SQ8 boasts the S line exterior as standard, plus a honeycomb pattern for the grille and the mentioned 23-inch wheels from the off.

Completing the exterior are three new colour options; Sakhir Gold, Chili Red and Ascari Blue.

Look carefully inside

Inside, Audi has made only subtle changes and as such, has retained the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, the 8.6-inch climate control panel and 10.1-inch MMI infotainment system, the latter now equipped with the Volkswagen Group’s latest MIB3 software.

Interior changes require a keen eye to spot. Image: Audi

In fact, the only difference from the now pre-facelift models is a choice of nine decorative inserts with carbon twill matte, aluminium silver grey and fine wood grain ash being new additions.

On the specification front, Lane Change Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto High Beam Assist, the 360-degree camera system and the uprated Bang & Olufsen sound system all feature on the standard spec list having been cost options previously.

Underneath

Underneath, the MLB Evo platform, which also underpins the Q7, Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus, Porsche Cayenne and Volkswagen Touareg, has been revised with the adaptive continuously damping air suspension on all models.

Recalibrated electric power steering rounds the dynamic changes off, along with the rear-axle steering system available as an option on the Q8 but standard on the SQ8.

S sport seats are fitted as standard to the SQ8. Image: Audi

Also standard on the latter is the 48-volt active roll stabilisation system and the S brakes with black or red calipers.

Entrusted with bringing the SQ8 to a stop, the front discs measure 400 mm and those at the rear 350 mm.

Improved and new hearts

Up front, the SQ8 undergoes the biggest transformation as the previous 4.0 TDI V8 makes way for the 4.0 TFSI used in the American version and locally, in the now pre-facelift RS Q8.

Producing 373kW/770Nm versus the TDI’s 320kW/900Nm, the SQ8 will get from 0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds and hit a limited top speed of 250 km/h. An eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox sends the amount of twist to all four wheels.

For the Q8, Audi has stuck with the existing 3.0-litre V6 engines, now fitted with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.

Q8 continues to be powered by two 3.0-litre V6 engines, a TFSI and TDI without any hybrid assistance. Image: Audi

What’s more, the previous number denoting dominators continues, which means the petrol model retains the 55 TFSI badging and the diesel the 45 TDI designation.

Outputs for the former remain at 250kW/500Nm and at 183kW/600Nm for the latter. Respective top speeds are 220 km/h and 250 km/h and 0-100 km/h sprint times 5.6 seconds and seven seconds.

As with the SQ8, the quattro all-wheel-drive system and eight-speed Tiptronic ‘box continue without change.

Price

Spanning five models with the 55 TFSI and 45 TDI offering either Platinum or Black trim grades in response to their exterior trim colour, all variant’s sticker prices include a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan as standard.

Worth noting is that the SQ8 will make its market debut closer to the end of the year whereas the Q8 can now be ordered.

Q8 45 TDI Platinum quattro Tiptronic – R1 968 700

Q8 45 TDI Black quattro Tiptronic – R2 011 700

Q8 55 TFSI Platinum quattro Tiptronic – R2 015 400

Q8 55 TFSI Black quattro Tiptronic – R2 058 400

SQ8 – TBC

