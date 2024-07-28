Prices: Audi expands Black Edition attire to Q5 and SQ5

Darkened exterior touches also bring more standard equipment, but no added power or torque.

With little in the way of changes having been made since its one and only mid-life refresh three years ago, Audi South Africa has expanded its Black Edition range of models to the Q5 and SQ5 after availing it to the A3 and outgoing A4 last year, and the Q3 in May this year.

New outside and in

Similar in execution to its smaller sibling, the Black Edition uses the Advanced trim level of the standard Q5 and Q5 Sportback as a base, adding to the mix the black exterior package, five-spoke 20-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof and the Matrix LED headlights.

As part of what Ingolstadt calls the deluxe package, the Black’s added array of spec items include a tow bar, integrated satellite navigation on the 10.1-inch MMI infotainment system, a flat-bottom steering wheel, folding electric mirrors, gloss black inserts and keyless entry.

Along with the S seats, the City Assistance Pack also comes standard, comprising Rear Cross Traffic Alert, a reverse camera, front and rear parking sensors and Lane Change Assist.

Q5 Sportback has also benefitted from the Black Edition package. Image: Audi

At the other end of the spectrum, the SQ5 Black gains the same black exterior touches and LED headlights, but eschews the 20-inch wheels for 21-inch S alloys.

In addition to the already mentioned standard specification items, the SQ5 adds the S adaptive air suspension, the Park Assist Package, Audi Sport seats and the Bang & Olufsen sound system.

No power boosts

For now still sporting the irksome number denominators for the respective engine options the Four Rings announced in March would be scrapped for its next generation models, Q5 and SQ5 Black retain the same engines as the standard models without any power or torque increases.

In the former’s case, the 40 TFSI produces an unchanged 183kW/370Nm from its 2.0 TFSI engine, while the 2.0-litre oil-burner in the 40 TDI cranks out 140kW/400Nm.

Black Edition comes standard on the SQ5 as the “regular” model has been dropped entirely. Image: Audi

On the performance front, the 40 TDI will get from 0-100 km/h in 7.9 seconds and on to a top speed of 220 km/h, with the Sportback taking 8.1 seconds before hitting 218 km/h.

No performance discrepancies are applicable to the 40 TFSI as both the standard and Sportback get from 0-100 km/h in 6.3 seconds, before topping-out at 237 km/h.

Regardless of the powertrain, all of the Q5 Black Edition’s receive the quattro all-wheel-drive system and seven-speed S tronic gearbox from the off.

SQ5 Sportback Black, as with the standard model, gets 21-inch alloy wheels as standard. Image: Audi

For the pair of SQ5 models, with the Black pack being included from the start, the 3.0 TFSI V6 has not been altered and as such, cranks-out 260kW/500Nm. Sending the amount of twist to all four wheels is an eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox.

The claimed top speed is 250 km/h is the standard SQ5 taking 5.4 seconds to hit 100 km/h from standstill and the Sportback a fractionality quicker 4.9 seconds.

Price

As before, all six Black Edition’s sticker prices include a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan.

Q5 40 TDI Advanced quattro S tronic – R1 018 200

Q5 40 TDI Sportback Advanced quattro S tronic – R1 087 200

Q5 40 TDI Black Edition quattro S tronic – R1 210 500

Q5 40 TDI Sportback Black Edition quattro S tronic – R1 273 300

Q5 40 TFSI Black Edition quattro S tronic – R1 215 600

Q5 40 TFSI Sportback Black Edition quattro S tronic – R1 278 400

SQ5 Black Edition – R1 541 000

SQ5 Sportback Black Edition – R1 612 800

