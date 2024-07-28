Porsche Macan T injects Stuttgart’s sporty DNA into everyday SUV

This is a mommy wagon that will guarantee a smile on daddy's face.

To be very clear, there is no such thing as an “entry-level” Porsche. Higher end models are just sportier than others. This means that the Porsche Macan T isn’t merely a little step-up from the gateway to the brand, the medium-sized Macan SUV.

Having driven the “Plain Jane” Macan on its launch in 2021, The Citizen Motoring noted that it certainly packs as big a punch as you can wish for in something without a special sports suffix in its model designation.

Based on the Macan, the Porsche Macan T takes an already good product and makes it even better. Or sportier we should say. Plenty of exterior and interior improvements enhances it overall look and feel, while mechanical upgrades ensure a more dynamic drive.

Porsche Macan T puts the T in touring

The T stands for Touring and it slots in between the Macan and Macan S. It shares a powertrain with the former in the form of a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 195kW of power and 400Nm of torque. This goes to all four corners via seven-speed PDK.

A striking feature of the Macan T is the application of Agate Grey metallic to its exterior details. These include the front spoiler, side blades with Macan T lettering, side mirrors, rear spoiler and lettering on the tailgate. At the rear, the quad sports exhaust pipes are finished in black.

The Porsche Macan T features quad black tailpipes as standard. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

The LED headlights feature Porsche Dynamic Light System which sports the brand’s distinctive four-point daytime running light signature.

The Porsche Macan T rides on stunning 20-inch Dark Titanium Macan S alloy wheels, which featured a polished finish on our tester.

Feel-good Porsche factor

While the inside is as roomy and practical as you’d expect from a medium-sized SUV, loads of sporty touches create a feel-good factor interwoven in the Porsche DNA. From the Sport Chrono stopwatch on the dashboard to the multi-function GT steering wheel with silver stitching and eight-way electronically adjustable sports seats finished in sport-tex with embroidered Porsche logo on the backrests, this is a place you’ll yearn to spend time in. And have loads of fun in.

Speaking of fun, the enhanced dynamics over the Macan comes in the form of standard Sports Chrono Package, a reconfigured, rear-wheel biased version of the Porsche Traction Management System and Porsche Active Suspension Management. The latter is an electronically controlled damping system with three manually selectable settings which regulates the damping force depending on road conditions and driving style. It enables the Macan T to be lowered by 15mm.

The cabin oozes Porsche DNA. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Dynamic drive

This might not sound like a lot, but it does make a difference in a 1 865kg SUV with a high centre of gravity. The more you play with it and the more you start throwing it into corners, the lower you obviously want the weight to be.

While the ride is a tad firmer than the Macan, it’s a good compromise for the additional driving dynamics you get in return.

Turn the steering wheel-mounted dial to Sport or Sport+ and razor sharp throttle response and short gear shifts further contribute to making the Porsche Macan T a truly enjoyable ride. As it’s 0 to 100km/h sprint time of 6.29 seconds during our test would indicate.

The car is a real gem. It transforms a good SUV into something with real attitude and kick, which proves your don’t necessarily need the V6 2.9-litre mill in stronger models to turn every day into an enjoyable day.

Porsche Macan T road test results