D-Max surprises as bakkies take top three March new vehicle sales

By Charl Bosch

1 Apr 2025

Third increase of 2025 in as many months saw the local automotive industry teetering on the fringes of 50 000 unit sales.

Isuzu D-Max kills Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux on drag strip

The Isuzu D-Max has made for the biggest surprise of the March new vehicle sales by placing second behind the Toyota Hilux. Image: Isuzu

Having been on the up since October last year, South Africa’s new vehicle sales continued its upwards motion in March with a third straight increase for 2025 and sixth overall since last year.

Record-setting Isuzu

In one of its best performances of recent years, the Isuzu D-Max emerged as the biggest surprise by placing second behind the Toyota Hilux as the country’s best-selling bakkie and overall vehicle.

Taking third, the Ford Ranger made it a clean sweep for the Republic’s traditional three best-selling bakkies, with its 2 179 units sold placing it behind the Isuzu’s 2 250 and the Toyota’s 2 923.

Relegated to fourth, the Volkswagen Polo Vivo’s 1 703 saw it place ahead of the Suzuki Swift, who dropped from second place in February to fifth in March with an offset of 1 608 units.

ALSO READ: Hilux back on top as new vehicle sales to surge in February

Staying steady in sixth, the Toyota Corolla Cross parted with 1 570 units, while the Hyundai Grand i10’s 1 504 saw it also retain its seventh position from February.

Following the introduction of the Move panel van last month, the Nissan Magnite re-enters the top 10 for the first time since last year at eighth with 1 443 examples, followed by another record setter, the Mahindra Pik Up, which shifted 1 215 units.

Completing a top 10 made largely out of locally assembled vehicles, six versus four, the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro remained South Africa’s best-selling Chinese vehicle with sales of 1 102.

Month in detail

Having come within distance of 50 000 unit sales in February, overall offset for March, released by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa), came the closest yet by totalling 49 493 units, an uptake of 12.5% from the 43 989 vehicles sold 12 months ago.

As before, the various segments were mixed as new passenger vehicles rose 25.3% to 33 447 from 26 691, while light commercials ended March negatively for a third month in a row by shedding 8.4% from 14 555 to 13 328.

Down on both fronts, but only just, medium-duty commercial vehicles dropped 1.8% from 709 to 686, and heavy-duty trucks and buses by a scant 0.5% from 2 034 to 2 022.

After enduring a significant slide in February, vehicle exports turned positive in March with a dramatic 31.1% increase from 9 354 units in 2024 to 39 477 in 2025.  

In total, dealer sales made up 86.8% or 42 953 of the overall vehicles sold, with the rest being split up as follows:

  • Rental agencies: 7.3%;
  • Corporate Fleets: 2.5%;
  • Government: 3.5%

Naamsa praise

“The rebound in export sales is a testament to the resilience of South Africa’s automotive sector,” Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa said in a statement.

“Despite ongoing global trade uncertainties, our industry remains steadfast, demonstrating its strength in navigating complex economic landscapes. Our export-led growth model continues to drive industrial expansion and job creation.”

Referencing the controversial 25% tariff hike imposed on foreign vehicles by US President Donald Trump last month, Naamsa said the jump in exports “underscores the sector’s ability to withstand geopolitical shifts. The surge in overseas demand for locally manufactured vehicles reaffirms South Africa’s competitiveness in the global automotive market.”

It further added, “challenges such as energy constraints, rising living costs, and the upcoming VAT increase in April may pose new hurdles in the months ahead.

“Despite these potential headwinds, South Africa’s automotive industry remains committed to long-term growth and resilience.”

Top 10 marques

Out of the country’s top 10 best-selling brands, the top six remained unchanged from February, with Toyota placing first with 11 660, Suzuki second with 5 284 and Volkswagen third with 4 913.

Hyundai kept its fourth place with an offset of 3 103, followed by Ford on 2 907 and Isuzu on 2 759.

In a mix-up from the preceding month, Nissan jumped three places to seventh with 2 303, while Mahindra improved a single notch to eighth with 2 253 vehicles sold.

Taking a surprise hit, both Chery and Great Wall Motors (GWM) lost ground in March, the latter falling from eighth to ninth with 2 066, and the former dropping from seventh to 10th with 1 902 unit sales.

March Top 50 Best-Sellers

  1. Toyota Hilux – 2 923
  2. Isuzu D-Max – 2 250
  3. Ford Ranger – 2 179
  4. Volkswagen Polo Vivo – 1 703
  5. Suzuki Swift – 1 608
  6. Toyota Corolla Cross – 1 570
  7. Hyundai Grand i10 – 1 504
  8. Nissan Magnite – 1 443
  9. Mahindra Pik Up – 1 215
  10. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro – 1 102
  11. GWM Haval Jolion – 1 102
  12. Toyota Starlet – 1 075
  13. Suzuki Fronx – 1 052
  14. Toyota Starlet Cross – 957
  15. Volkswagen Polo – 932
  16. Nissan Navara – 835
  17. Kia Sonet – 823
  18. Toyota Fortuner – 793
  19. Mahindra XUV 3X0 – 775
  20. Suzuki Ertiga – 746
  21. Toyota Urban Cruiser – 706
  22. Toyota HiAce – 617
  23. Renault Kwid – 572
  24. Omoda C5 – 559
  25. Toyota Land Cruiser 70-series – 507
  26. Suzuki Baleno – 504
  27. Toyota Land Cruiser Prado – 495
  28. Volkswagen T-Cross – 468
  29. Volkswagen Polo Sedan – 423
  30. Hyundai Exter – 421
  31. Chery Tiggo 7 Pro – 420
  32. GWM P-Series – 402
  33. Toyota Rumion – 399
  34. Renault Kiger – 363
  35. Renault Triber – 351
  36. Ford Everest – 343
  37. Hyundai Venue – 324
  38. Toyota Vitz – 322
  39. Suzuki Jimny – 315
  40. Hyundai i20 – 309
  41. Jetour Dashing – 304
  42. GWM Haval H6 – 303
  43. BMW X1 – 293
  44. BMW X3 – 281
  45. Volkswagen Amarok – 275
  46. Suzuki Eeco – 246
  47. Foton Tunland G7 – 236
  48. Ford Territory – 227
  49. Jetour X70 Plus – 219
  50. Suzuki S-Presso – 216

ALSO READ: Hilux dethroned as Suzuki Swift tops new vehicle sales in January

