Inland Historic Tour season kicks-off at Zwartkops

Season opener will see 195 entries take to the track in two 10 classes over two races each.

James Temple (Lindenberg Ford Capri Perana) should be a front runner in Saturday’s races for Pre-1966 Legend Production Cars. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Nostalgic spectacle will return to the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria this Saturday, when the venue will host the opening round of the Inland Historic Tour series.

With 10 racing disciplines and 195 entries taking to the tarmac, a full day of spectacle is assured.

Pre-1966 Production Cars

Top billing will belong to the Marboro Crane Hire Pre-1966 Production Cars, with pre-event favourites to include Ben Morgenrood (Morgenrood Auto Ford Mustang), Seef Fourie Jr (TAR Mercury Cougar), Mark du Toit (TAR Ford Fairlane) and James Temple (Lindenberg Ford Capri Perana).

Also expected to feature are Colin Ellison (Spanjaard Ford Fairlane), Lee Thompson (TAR Chevrolet Camaro), Warren Lombard (Chevrolet Camaro) and Jonathan Needham (Ford Mustang).

The indecently quick Hennie Groenewald could ruin many of the big bangers’ day with his Kameeldoring Ford Escort.

In the under two-litre category, Carel Pienaar could lead the way in his Kameeldoring Lotus Cortina, challenges by the likes of Marc Miller (RentMySolar Alfa Romeo Giulia), Alan Poulter (Vic Campher Volvo 122S), Deon Schwabsky (Vexalabs Ford Escort), Jonathan Needham (Ford Cortina), Ben van der Westhuizen (Toyota Celica), Francesco Lombardi (Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint) and Roger Houston (Alfa Rome Giulia).

Ishmael Baloyi (TAR GSM Dart) should be the Little Giants favourite, facing off against Kyle Brink (CIM Lubricants Mini Cooper S), Nicolas Christofides (mytravelshop.co.za Alfa Romeo GT Junior), Robbie Frank (Elemental Lotus 23B) and Elke van Vledder (Alfa Romeo GT Junior).

Prototypes and GTs

Larry Wilford (Fuchs Lola T70) should be the man to beat in the races for Pre-1970 Le Mans Sports and GT cars, challenged by people like Lee Thompson (Opel Astra V8), Warren Lombard (Pepboys AC Cobra), Peter Bailey (Ford GT40), Mark du Toit (Lola T70 Spyder), James Temple (Lindenberg Shelby Daytona Coupe) and Hennie Groenewald (Kameeldoring Chevrolet Camaro),.

The races for Pre-1970 Le Mans Sports and GT cars should see drivers like Warren Lombard (Pepboys AC Cobra) fight for podium places. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Likely to be in the running as well will be Seef Fourie Jr (Chevrolet Firenza Can-Am), Andre van der Merwe (Evapco Porsche 911 RSR), Carel Pienaar (Kameeldoring Chevrolet Camaro) and Lee Thompson (Ecosse).

Silver Cup

The Silver Cup 2.0 category should see overall podium chasers like MC Lenstey (Forklift Spares Nissan Primera). Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

The Silver Cup 2.0 category should see overall podium chasers like Marius Jacobs (AAA Recovery Opel Tigra Spaceframe), MC Lenstey (Forklift Spares Nissan Primera), Giulio Alraga (Desco Electronics Opel Tigra Spaceframe), Karel Stols (Rotrix Mazda RX-7), Jacobus Brandy (Speedy Opel Tigra Spaceframe), Fred Kruger (JDM Tuning Honda CR-X) and Johan Minnaar (Backdraft Roadster).

Single-seaters

Single seater fans will not be left out in the cold, with 19 Historic open wheelers to face the starter.

Top contenders should include Ryan Budd (Ray 92), Ben van der Westhuizen (Pioneer Plastics Royale), Mac Odendaal (CRS Auto Ray FF), Alan Kernick (Tempest FF), Des Hillary (Aztek Dulon), Steve Venter (Van Diemen FF) and Paul Richardson (Aztek Dulon).

The Monoposto Formula Libre and Formula M category will have a 15-car field, led by JM Gerber (Namib Biltong Formula M), Damien Archer (McNeil Plastics Ray), Hayden Archer (McNeil Plastics Swift), Hylton Morrow (Chaplins Formula M), Louis van der Merwe (Liabri-Otses Swift) and Bruce van Niekerk (Omega 91).

Clubmans

The Clubmans events will bring 27 competitors to the party, with probable winners to include Rodney Kruis (Real Pro Honda Ballade), Dirk Lawrence (JDM Tuning Honda Ballade), Wayne Lebotschy (Shield Volkswagen Golf), Paul Sullivan (Sullivan Morris Nash S4), Adriaan Le Roux (Mercury Caterham), plus the ATS200 Birkens of Anton Muller and Glenton Rebello.

Lotus Challenge

Mackie Adlem (Adlem Auto Tylon) should be the man to beat in the Lotus Challenge races, challenged by people like David Jermy (Blue Bubbles Taylon), Sean Hewitt (Birkin), Jeff Gable (Blue Bubbles Birkin), Josef Kotze (Top Products Birkin), Brett van Rensburg (JB Systems Birkin), Tinus Botes (CSI Birkin) and JP Nortje (N4 Autocraft Birkin).

INEX Legends

Former champion Devin Robertson (Big Boss Auto) should win the INEX Legends races, chased by Rico Raker (Big Boss Auto), Christian Padayachee (Midas Gem), Karel Stols (Pta Noord Toyota), Anton Repsold (Adadi Estate) and Sebastian Venlov.

HRSA

The Evapco HRSA races will boast 35 entries, with front runners to include Andre’ van der Merwe (Evapco Porsche 911 RSR), Jannie van Rooyen (Volkswagen Scirocco), Franz Jensen (Hamilton’s Datsun 1200 GX), Michael Lundin (Lube Guys Datsun 1200 GX) and Gerrit Murray (Alfa Romeo GTV).

The Evapco HRSA races will boast 35 entries, with drivers like Franz Jensen (Hamilton’s Datsun 1200 GX) in the thick of the action. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Also in the running will be Nico Bezuidenhout (Lube Guys Datsun 1200 GX), Terence Ladner (Hamiltons Volkswagen Scirocco) and Francesco Lombardi (Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint).

When and how much?

The Zwartkops gates will be open from 07h00 with racing to commence at 09.30.

Admission will cost R110 per adult and R90 per student with kids under the age of 12 going in for free.

Food and drink will be on-sale or you may take your own and everybody is invited to visit the pits on foot.

The Zwartkops Mini Moke trains will run between the pit gate and spectator areas throughout the day.

For more information, call the Zwartkops circuit office at 012 384 2299 or visit zwartkops.co.za.

