Petrol power returns to BMW 5 Series as 530i makes comeback

Line-up now offers an even split of models between combustion engine and electric propulsion.

As with the depicted 520d, the 530i will have the M Sport package as standard. Note: 520d pictured. Picture: BMW

Until now fuelled solely by diesel or electricity in the case of the i5, BMW has re-introduced conventional petrol propulsion to the new 5 Series with the “revived” 530i.

Electrified petrol

The step-up from the 520d, and thus positioned below the i5 eDrive 40 as the new flagship combustion engine 5 Series model, the 530i retains its sibling’s M Sport package as standard, as well as the displacement for its four-cylinder engine.

Backed by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that adds an additional 13kW/200Nm for short spells, the turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol, without the electric hardware, produces the same 190kW/400Nm as in the comparative 530i sold in the United States.

Note: 520d pictured. Image: BMW

Hooked to the eight-speed Steptronic gearbox with drive going to the rear wheels, the 530i will get from 0-100 km/h in 6.2 seconds before topping out at the customary limited top speed of 250 km/h.

Spec

Differentiated from the 520d by the 530i badge on its tailgate, the newcomer’s list of features is otherwise identical, meaning the standard inclusion of the adaptive LED headlights, heated and electric front seats and the Curved Display consisting of the 14.9-inch iDrive infotainment system with the 8.5 operating system, and the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

Interior of the 530i will broadly be similar to that of the 520d. Image: BMW

Known internally as the G60 generation 5 Series, the 530i’s list of options include alloy wheels up to 21-inches, the Matrix LED headlights, blue caliper M Sport brakes, the Iconic Glow illuminated grille surround, the M Sport Pro package, Head-Up Display and the augmented reality camera.

Price

Taking the local 5 Series line-up to four models, excluding the M5, the 530i M Sport’s asking price once again includes a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan as standard.

520d M Sport Steptronic – R1 248 731

530i M Sport Steptronic – R1 321 081

i5 eDrive 40 M Sport – R1 842 500

i5 xDrive M60 – R2 190 000

