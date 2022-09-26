Hardcore BMW M4 CSL’s price revealed

Charl Bosch

With only 1 000 units confirmed for production, pricing of the 15 BMW M4 CSLs bound for South Africa has been uncovered.

Despite not officially being stickered by BMW South Africa itself, specialist vehicle information website, duoporta.com, along with cars.co.za, reports that the first model to wear the iconic “Coupe Sport Leichtbau” badge since the E46 M3 CSL will have a starting price of R3 570 038.

A premium of R1 489 241 over the all-paw gripping M4 Competition, the CSL, as evident by name, tips the scales at 108.8 kg less thanks to extensive use of carbon fibre outside, removal of the rear seats and a carbon fibre centre console.

Only 15 of the 1 000 units confirmed for production have been allocated for South Africa.

Sitting eight millimetres closer to the ground than the M4 Competition, BMW has extensively uprated the M4 CSL’s chassis with, among others, new engine mounts, new spring strut towers and anti-roll bars, stiffer springs and electronic dampers for the M adaptive suspension.

As well as a recalibrated electromechanical M power steering system, the M4 CSL comes as standard with carbon ceramic brakes, an M specific Heads-Up Display, M bucket seats trimmed Merino leather and Alcantara, and illuminated CSL badged headrests.

Further furnished with a titanium exhaust system, CSL branded illuminated door sills and a fire extinguisher underneath the passenger’s seat, the main drawing card resides underneath the bonnet in the shape of a reworked version of the S58 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six engine.

Interior still makes do with the Live Cockpit Professional arrangement.

Producing 405kW/650Nm, 40 kW more than the M4 Competition with torque remaining unchanged, the M4 CSL will get from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 3.7 seconds and hit a top speed of 307 km/h.

Compared to its sibling though, drive is exclusively rooted to the rear wheels through a revised version of the eight-speed Steptronic gearbox.

Available in three colours, the standard Brooklyn Grey Metallic or the optional Alpine White and Sapphire Black Metallic, the M3 CSL’s mentioned sticker price includes a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan as standard.