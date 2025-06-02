BMW fever hits Muldersdrift with Beemer fest [PICTURES]

Beemer fest 2025 drew scores of BMW enthusiasts to Muldersdrift, where a showcase of both classic and modern BMWs was on display.

Car enthusiasts look at a BMW e30 on display at Beemer fest, 1 June 2025. Pictures: Shaun Holland

On Sunday, Muldersdrift, in Mogale City, played host to the Beemer Festival hosted by Carcandy Inc.

BMW owners and fans had the opportunity to get together and share their passion for the brand.

I know BMW purists will tell me that a ‘beemer’ refers to a bike and not a ‘bimmer’, which is the car.

Organisers of the brand, Carcandy Inc., chose a name that the South African car scene is familiar with, Beemer.

There are already hugely successful BMW forums, such as SA Beemer, that have adopted the ‘incorrect’ name.

The Beemer fest featured a range of new school, old school and classic BMW’s.

There was also an opportunity for businesses in the BMW scene to display some of the cars they have worked on.

A purpose-built BMW E36 racing car on display at Beemer Fest, 1 June 2025. Picture: Shaun Holland

Some companies showed off their track car builds, while other exhibitions displayed their custom builds.

One of the cars on display was ‘Nkabi’, which we featured when the car went to the UK and won a top-five spot at Gravity.

The Chicanos Customs display at Beemer fest 2025, 1 June 2025. Picture: Shaun Holland

This car was built by Tariq ‘Chip’ Moosa and his team at Chicanos Customs in Wynberg.

Some other notable cars included the all-new M3 Competition Touring.

The all-new BMW M3 Touring spotted at Beemer Fest, 1 June 2025. Picture: Shaun Holland

The event took place at the Casalinga restaurant and wedding venue, which provided family-friendly vibes.

The show once again has proven that South Africans have a deep-rooted love for BMW.

