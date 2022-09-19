BMW halting X4 permanently before 2025

Charl Bosch

BMW will reportedly be the bringing the axe down on the X4 when it unveils its next generation of electric vehicles in 2025.

While currently in its second generation, an entry on the BMW Blog online forum alleges the X4 won’t be renewed for a third generation as it will be replaced by the all-electric iX4 in the same year.

One of the first vehicles that will be underpinned by the dedicated Neue Klasse platform, the iX4 will serve catalyst for a number of models set to ride on the same architecture, namely the new 3 Series as well as the all-new iX3.

The online forum further reports that the Neue Klasse platform will have a charging capability of 270kW and that the batteries will feature more nickel but less cobalt in order to be more sustainable and efficient.

Accordingly, the so-called generation six battery, which will be developed in partnership with Chinese firms CATL and Eve Energy, will retain 80% its initial performance even after ten year’s hard use.

BMW’s Head of Efficient Dynamics, Thomas Albrecht, has meanwhile indicated the Neue Klasse models won’t have a range exceeding 1 000km on a single charge “as we don’t think that such a long range is necessary”.

In making the confirmation to Britain’s Autocar, the executive remarked that, “legislation is coming in to further guarantee battery life. For instance, the US will require a minimum 80% battery performance after 10 years. We’re performing better than that”.

“With this next generation of battery, we will be much more flexible with how we integrate the cell. The whole vehicle is becoming more adaptive towards that,” BMW Head of Battery Cell Development, Marie-Therese von Srbik, said.

“We’ve investigated lithium-ion phosphate batteries, but the energy density on a cell level is much lower, so for a highly integrated approach, it makes more sense to use this technology in lower-range vehicles.”

Despite the confirmation of 2025, prototype testing of the new platform and indeed the iX4 is anticipated to start within the next 12 to 18 months.