Reveal starts as BMW commences teasing next generation X3

While approved for production from later this year, domestic market bound models will only become available towards the end of the year.

Having made the rounds on various online platforms undergoing final testing for almost a year now, BMW has released the first official teaser images of the all-new X3 due within the coming weeks.

What to expect from new BMW X3

Long reported to be one of the final new vehicles Munich will produce with a combustion engine, the fourth generation X3 will reportedly still ride on the existing CLAR platform, but heavily updated to accommodate a broader use of electrification options.

ALSO READ: BMW commits R4.2bn for production of next X3 PHEV at Rosslyn

Set to be marketed alongside the forthcoming Vision Neue Klasse X, which will takeover from the iX3 as the all-electric option, the X3, whose internal moniker will read G45, will incorporate styling from its mentioned sibling, but as evident by the images, also from the new 5 Series.

Despite the provided snaps making it difficult to determine the exact look as a result of the heavy layers of disguise, the 5 Series derived elements include the design of the LED headlights, a comparatively smaller kidney grille and a rectangular lower air intake.

Along with a confirmed wider track, the rear overhang appears larger than any previous generation. Image: BMW

Underneath, the biggest alternations to the CLAR platform relative to the current G01 that has been on-sale since 2017, are a wider track, electronically controlled shock absorbers as an option for the adaptive suspension, an improved wheel slip detection system and retuned electric power steering.

Further on, the anti-roll bars have been changed for improved comfort and the casters for the wheels uprated by a claimed 19%. Upgrades brakes and a more ridged body construction are the only other changes known at present.

Rosslyn made

Again set to spawn a series of conventional models, plus the M Performance and full M variants, the X3’s line-up of engine will consist of petrol, diesel and hybrid mills, the latter in the form of a plug-in hybrid that will be built for global markets at the Rosslyn Plant outside Pretoria.

Interior will seemingly be more minimalist than ever before. Image: BMW

A first for the facility that will continue to produce the combustion models for the local and export markets as well, the start of assembly will initially only involve the latter as domestic sales will supposedly only start later in the year or even in 2025.

This means that other markets, not sourcing its model from Rosslyn, will be privy to the combustion models first followed by the hybrid, while a timeframe for South African availability remains unknown.

More soon

Until the announcing of an official date of reveal of though, don’t be surprised if clearer details does emerge over the next few weeks.

Additional information from motor1.com.

